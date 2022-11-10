Hope is just what the Enid Plainsmen have heading into their first playoff appearance since 2009.
Enid’s 5-5 regular season record is the first .500 regular season of Rashaun Woods’ tenure and the first since 2010.
Now, Enid finds itself getting ready for a playoff game Friday at Edmond Memorial, something this senior class never experienced.
Let’s talk about that senior class.
Running back Luke Rauh finished the regular season with 1,604 yards and 16 touchdowns. Rauh is the fourth Enid back to get more than 1,500 yards in a season and the fifth to have more than 16 touchdowns.
His single-season rushing total has him at third all-time in the Enid record books. Eighteen more yards and he will have second, passing Richard Escoe’s mark set in 1964. With three more scores, Rauh will have the most in a single season in Enid history. With one, he will be in third in those books.
Against Moore, Rauh had 321 yards and came 56 yards from the Enid single-game record.
Another senior, Tykie Andrews, already has all the single-season receiving records.
Andrews is the first Enid receiver to have 1,000 yards in a season. He finished the regular season with 1,461.
Andrews is the only Enid receiver to catch 100 passes in a season. He finished the regular season with 120.
Andrews is the first Enid receiver to have 15 touchdowns in a season. He finished with 17 and could very well get to 20 against Edmond Memorial.
Another senior, one who is less talked about during fall sports, due to his dominance in a winter sport, is linebacker Carlos Alvarado.
Alvarado became Enid’s career tackle leader for a linebacker during the season, but in the regular season finale at Norman North, Alvarado cemented himself as Enid’s all-time tackle record holder with over 310.
While that senior trio gets a lot of the credit, Tyson Kennedy needs some of it, too.
The freshman defensive back has five interceptions this season, two off Austin Box’s freshman record of seven.
Another senior, kicker Daniel Real, has been a big part of this run for the Plainsmen this season. Real has missed three extra points all season and has been just about automatic on field goals.
Enid and Edmond Memorial have two opponents in common — Moore and Southmoore.
Edmond Memorial went 1-1, beating Southmoore and losing to Moore, while Enid beat both.
Enid played six playoff teams this seaosn — Muskogee, Ponca City, Bixby, Jenks, Norman North and Westmoore.
Enid won two of those, beating Ponca City and Westmoore.
Should the Plainsmen win, Enid will get another shot at Bixby, this time at Bixby in the second round of the playoffs.
Should Enid lose, fans will await to find out where Rauh and Andrews will sign. Both have division one offers, both are expected to sign in Feb. on the traditional signing day.
The December signing day will come and go and more offers will fall to the duo. Alvarado will turn to wrestling season where he is a state title contender and looks to go division one in that sport.
The two quarterbacks, sophomore Aidan Robinson and junior Bennett Percival will turn their attention toward baseball in the spring.
But first for the Plainsmen is chasing the first Enid playoff win since 2008 when Jenks was forced to forfeit. The last on-field Enid playoff win was 2006 when the Plainsmen got to the state title game.
Prior to the game Channel 9 will have and back and forth between Enid and Edmond North int he 9-10 a.m. hour.
The game will be streamed on the Enid Public Schools YouTube page.
