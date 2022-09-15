EDMOND NORTH, Okla. — After a bye week, the Enid Plainsmen are ready for the first road game of the young season, a trip to 0-3 Edmond North.
After taking a week to learn from the loss to Muskogee and win against Ponca City, the Plainsmen set its sights south to North.
In its first three games, Edmond North is 0-3 with losses to Deer Creek (49-20), Moore (49-23) and Edmond Memorial (49-21).
Enid QB Bennett Percival has been solid for the Plainsmen this season. Percival is 35-56 this season for 467 yards and four scores. Percival’s lone interception came in the win over Ponca City.
Another cog in Enid's machine is senior wide receiver Tykie Andrews who has caught the majority of Percival's targets for 309 yards and four touchdowns.
On the ground, Luke Rauh has rushed for 99 yards and two scores this season, an average of 4.52 yards per rush and 99.5 yards per game.
Defensively, Enid is allowing 24 points per game but has looked stout, especially up front with the defensive line being able to get into the backfield.
On special teams, kicker Daniel Real has only missed one extra point so far this season and kicker / backup quarterback Aidan Robinson has give the team a boost by pinning teams within their own 20-yard line multiple times this season, including three times in the win over Ponca City.
This is the second of two straight road games for Enid, next week, the Plainsmen face Jenks on Friday night before returning to D. Bruce Selby Stadium on Sept. 30 to host Moore, kicking off a three-game home stand for the Plainsmen.
