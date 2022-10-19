After going 2-1 in a three-game home stand, the Enid Plainsmen (4-3, 2-2) go back on the road Thursday to face Broken Arrow (2-5, 2-2). The story here isn’t as much the game as it is the implications of Friday night’s games.
A win for Enid would be great, it would be the Plainsmen’s first win over Broken Arrow of Rashaun Woods’ tenure as head coach and the first since going 6-4 in 2010. That’s the first of a few records that could fall Thursday.
With a win, the Plainsmen would clinch a playoff spot, the first since 2009, but also it would keep the Plainsmen alive in a fight to have home-field advantage in the playoffs. It would also keep the chances of having a first round bye and home-field advantage alive.
After last week’s 213-yard game, running back Luke Rauh sits at 1,028 yards on the season and is the first Enid back to go over 1,000 yards rushing since 2019, but there is much more ahead for the senior back.
Rauh is 251 yards from fifth place in single-season rushing yardage for Enid, set by Joe Poslick in 1963, 2.079 yards.
With a touchdown last week, Rauh is at 11 on the season and closing in on Austin Box and Devin Pratt for fifth in a single season. He is four shy of that mark and seven shy of Ryan Logan and Floyd Winfield Sr’s. marks of 18 in a season.
Rauh isn’t the only Plainsmen senior closing in on a record.
Senior wide receiver Tykie Andrews, who received a preferred walk-on offer from Oklahoma State last year, is closing in on a few all-time highs in the Plainsmen record books.
With nine catches, Andrews will hold the single-season reception record for Enid. Andrews is also 91 yards short of the single-season receiving yards mark and four scores away from the single-season receiving touchdowns mark. With 98 yards, Andrews will become the first 1,000-yard receiver in Enid history.
With the win Enid clinches a spot for sure, although it is already virtually locked into the playoffs.
Enid is sixth in the 6A-I standings in front of Westmoore, which Enid now has a tiebreaker over.
Unless Westmoore can end Bixby’s run this week, the Plainsmen will be 100% locked in to at least a playoff berth.
With Norman North (third) and Southmoore (eighth) still on the schedule, there are scenarios at hand for Enid to get home-field or a bye, or even both.
First and second in the district will clinch byes and home-field, while third and fourth will get home-field in the second round, fifth and sixth will travel to the third and fourth teams.
The most likely scenario for Enid is to go 2-1 down the stretch, winning either against Norman North in the season finale or Broken Arrow this week and against Southmoore at home next weekend.
Moore and Jenks, both ahead of Enid still have to face Bixby. Enid holds a tiebreaker over Moore with the win a few weeks back, but Jenks has one over Enid. Jenks, second in the district also plays Broken Arrow next week.
With losses to Bixby and Broken Arrow, Enid could go 2-1 and clinch home-field, but if Enid goes 3-0, Jenks falls to Bixby and Broken Arrow and Norman North loses either Friday to Moore or next week to Westmoore, Enid could find itself in the second spot in the district, getting a first-round bye and home-field for the second round, and district title game, if the first place finisher in the district loses its second-round game.
If Enid wins Thursday, next week’s Broken Arrow-Jenks game becomes monumental. Enid would root for Jenks. If Jenks wins two of three, Enid most likely would not be able to get a bye, but would get home-field.
The playoff picture will be more clear after Friday’s games, but the short of it is Jenks needs to lose two games, since it holds a tiebreaker over the Plainsmen.
If Norman North loses to Moore on Friday and to Enid in two weeks, Enid could also earn a home-field first round game.
