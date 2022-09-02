ENID, Okla. — The Enid Plainsmen welcome rival Ponca City to D. Bruce Selby Staidum on Friday night, Sept. 2, 2022, as Rashaun Woods’ squad looks to pick up its first win of the 2022 campaign. Kickoff is at 7.
Coming off a narrow loss to Muskogee, the Enid Plainsmen are looking to turn it around against Ponca City, also 0-1 on the season after a 35-23 loss to Guthrie.
“It always means the same,” Woods said of the annual rivalry against Ponca. “It’s important to get a win, we work hard each week. Its a rivalry game, but I think it’s important just to win games.”
Woods is 2-1 against Ponca City since coming to Enid, the only loss coming in his inaugural season as the Plainsmen’s coach.
Tykie Andrews will once again be a key for the Plainsmen after the senior caught nine passes for 165 yards in week one. Andrews may see some touches out of the backfield in special packages.
Expect to see more of senior Luke Rauh after his 109-yard, two-touchdown game in the opener. Rauh also caught two passes in the opener.
Quarterback Bennett Percival looked comfortable sitting in the pocket and passing against Muskogee. He completed 18 of his 26 passes for 231 yards and two scores and avoided throwing any costly interceptions.
The Plainsmen are on a two-game winning streak in the series. After the rivalry game against Ponca, the Plainsmen are off before a tough two-game road stretch at Edmond North and at Jenks, the latter of which is ranked second in 6A-I in this week’s AP poll.
Offensively, Ponca’s QB is the biggest threat, Woods said
“Their QB is a good athlete,” he said. “He can throw and run, he’s the biggest threat and they have wide receivers that can run and catch well.”
On defense, Ponca, according to Woods is always a stout team.
They are always sound on defense,” he said. “They are well coached and have been a challenge each year since I’ve been here.”
Last season, Enid won 6-0. While Woods knows a win is a win, he also knows what the key will be to scoring more this time around.
“You can’t do anything offensively to slow yourself down,” he said. “Penalties keep you from having sustained drives, we need to limit penalties. Once we get in the red zone we need to score.”
The Plainsmen and Wildcats kick off at 7 p.m. at D. Bruce Selby Stadium.
Prior to the game, starting at 5:45, the Big Blue Block Party will be under the home grandstands.
