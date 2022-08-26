ENID, Okla. — Enid High School’s 2022 football season kicked off with a home matchup against Muskogee, the first between the two since 1991. Enid lost a hard-fought game, 28-26.
Muskogee started off the game with a long drive, driving down within the Enid five-yard line. From there, the Plainsmen defense stepped up and stimied the Roughers. Muskogee attempted a short field goal but it was missed.
The ensuing drive for Enid didn’t bear any more fruit, however, as they were stopped on the Muskogee 43 after going for it on fourth down.
Early in the game, Plainsmen quarterback Bennett Percival was on a tear, completing nine of his first 10 passes, the only incompletion coming on the first throw of the game.
Muskogee back Anthony Watson put the Roughers ahead with 11:14 to go in the second quarter after a one-yard touchdown run, followed by a made extra point from Damon Armstrong.
The Plainsmen were quick to respond, riding Percival’s hot streak to the end zone when senior wide receiver Tykie Andrews caught an 18-yard touchdown pass between two defenders. Daniel Real’s extra point tied the game at seven.
Enid’s defense turned around and held Muskogee, forcing a punt and setting the Plainsmen up at their own 14-yard line.
After giving the ball back to Muskogee, the Roughers took the lead on an 18-yard touchdown completion from quarterback Jamarian Ficklin to junior wideout Kayden McGee. Armstrong made the extra point giving Muskogee a 14-7 lead that they carried into the locker room.
At the half, Enid was behind on the scoreboard and in the stats, trailing Muskogee in total offensive yards, 119-161.
Enid got the ball to start the second half. After trading possessions with Muskogee, the Plainsmen had it at their own 31 with 6:31 left in the third quarter.
That’s when Andrews caught the second of his pair of touchdowns, a 46-yard score thrown by Percival while the junior quarterback was being hit by the Roughers’ pass rush. Andrews took it in for the score but a failed two-point pass from the same combo meant the Plainsmen still trailed, 14-13.
Enid coach Rashaun Woods dialed up a bit of trickery on the kickoff, kicking an onside kick that was recovered by Enid senior Carlos Alvarado.
Unfortunately, for Plainsmen fans, the home team couldn’t do anything on the drive, but when Muskogee got the ball back they only needed one play, a 62-yard bomb from Ficklin to Ondraye Beasely. The Roughers made the extra point to go up 21-13.
Enid’s Luke Rauh scored the first of his two touchdowns on the next drive, but the two-point try was short on a run, setting Enid back 21-19.
A second onside attempt was not recovered by the Plainsmen.
After Muskogee’s Brandon Tolbert scored on a 33-yard rush followed by an extra point to put the Roughers up 28-19.
Rauh kept the Plainsmen in the game as they leaned on him heavily in the second half. His second score of the game, a one-yard rush and an extra point put the Plainsmen within two.
With less than two minutes left, Enid had the ball on their side of the field but turned it back over on downs to give Muskogee the win.
Coach Rashaun Woods did not comment on the game post-game.
Percival passed for 231 yards and two scores. Rauh ran for 109 and two scores. Andrews caught nine balls for 160 yards and two scores.
