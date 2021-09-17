By Enid News & Eagle
Seven players scored touchdowns as Pioneer ran over Waukomis 50-0 Friday night to remain undefeated.
The Mustangs led 36-0 after one period and closed out the game at the half on the 45-point mercy rule.
No ballcarrier toted the pigskin more than six times for Pioneer, as the Mustangs rolled up 265 yards in total offense, all on the ground.
Caden Humphries set the tone early, taking his only carry of the game 55 yards for a touchdown. Patrick White closed out the scoring in the second period on a 5-yard run.
Leyton Parker, Ty Parker, Set Lopez, Kyce O’Donnell and Christian Morrow also scored for Pioneer.
The Pioneer defense held Waukomis to just 61 yards total offense.
Pioneer, 3-0, will be at home next week for a showdown against Laverne. The Chiefs, 0-4, will be at Covington-Douglas.
REGENT PREP 67, OBA 22
TULSA — Oklahoma Bible Academy held a brief lead but Regent Prep pulled away to post a 67-22 win over the Trojans.
Bodie Boydstun scored on a 20-yard run in the first period and added the two-point conversion to give OBA an 8-7 lead.
However, Regent Prep blew the game open by scoring the next 40 points. The Rams led 47-14 at the half.
The Trojans broke the Regent Prep scoring streak just before the half, with Boydstun throwing a 23-yard touchdown pass to Jud Cheatham.
Cheatham scored OBA’s final touchdown in the third period when he returned an interception for a touchdown.
The Trojans, 2-1, will be at home next week against Southwest Covenant.
GARBER 50, COYLE 0
COYLE — Tydonte Chester and David Nagel each scored twice to lead Garber to a 50-0 win over Coyle.
The game ended in the third quarter on the 45-point mercy rule.
Chester’s touchdowns came on runs of 1 and 50 yards. Nagel caught scoring passes of 61 and 20 yards from Brett Howry. Howry also scored on a 5-yard run.
Carson Bishop, 9 yards, and Jacob Burchard, 8 yards, also scored for the Wolverines.
Garber, 3-0, will be at home next week against Pond Creek-Hunter.
POND CREEK-HUNTER 50, MEDFORD 0
POND CREEK — Pond Creek-Hunter’s defense pitched a shutout and scored two touchdowns as the Panthers beat Medford 50-0.
Harrison Stapleton ran an interception back 63 yards and Kaden Craig ran one back 34 yards, both for scores.
Ethan Ensminger led the offense, scoring on runs of 16 and 28 yards.
Josh Foster, Cole Mitchell and Ashton Banks also scored for the Panthers.
PCH, 3-1, will play at Garber next week. The Cardinals, 0-2, will play at Deer Creek-Lamont.
SEILING 50, K-H 0
KREMLIN — Kaden Manuel scored four touchdowns to lead Seiling to a 50-0 win over Kremlin-Hillsdale.
Manuel scored on runs of 36, 24, 69 and 3 yards for the Wildcats.
Brody Pester, Brock Gore and Yovany Derat also scored for Seiling.
Seiling rolled up 413 yards total offense, with the game ending in the third quarter on the mercy rule.
The Wildcats held the Broncs to just 50 yards total offense and no first downs.
Seiling 3-0, will be at Cherokee next week. Kremlin-Hillsdale, 2-2, will be at Olive.
HENNESSEY 47, CROOKED OAK 0
CROOKED OAK — Sebastian Gonzalez threw for three touchdowns as Hennessey beat Crooked Oak 47-0.
Gonzalez’s scoring passes covered 49 yards to Seth Simunek, and 47 and 7 yards to Weston Smith. Simunek also scored on an 18-yard return of a blocked punt.
Keigen Crites scored on runs of 37 and 41 yards. He ended the game with 110 yards rushing on just five carries.
Abdi Regalado scored Hennessey’s other touchdown on a 9-yard fumble return.
The Eagles, 2-1, will be at home next week against Perry.
COVINGTON-DOUGLAS 46, DEER CREEK-LAMONT 0
LAMONT — Ford Smith threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score as Covington-Douglas won for the first time this season, 46-0 over Deer Creek-Lamont.
Smith’s touchdown passes went for 37 and 9 yards to Parker Smith, 6 yards to Kade Griffen and 32 yards to Cooper Sherman. Smith’s scoring run came from 4 yards out.
A.J. Kegin ran 6 yards for the opening touchdown for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats, 1-3, will be at home against Waukomis next week. The Eagles, 0-3, will be at home against Medford.
RINGWOOD 34, WAYNOKA 24
RINGWOOD — Ringwood held off Waynoka 34-24 for its second win Friday.
The win boosts the Red Devils to 2-1. They will play at Canton next week. The Railroaders, 2-1, will be at home against Beaver.
WATONGA 46, MINCO 41
MINCO — Watonga rallied from way back to beat Minco in a wild 46-41 game.
The Eagles trailed 34-6 at the half, but outscored Minco 40-7 in the second period.
The win boosts Watonga to 4-0. The Eagles will play at Cashion next week.
SHATTUCK 50, CHEROKEE 0
CHEROKEE — Shattuck remained undefeated with a 50-0 win over Cherokee.
The Indians now are 3-0. Cherokee, which drops to 1-3, will be at home next week against Seiling.
OKEENE 36, SHARON-MUTUAL 22
SHARON — William Karbs ran for 204 yards and three touchdowns to lead Okeene to a 36-22 win over Sharon-Mutual.
Karbs scores came on runs of 13, 60 and 37 yards.
Brody Jinkens scored the Whippets’ other touchdowns on runs of 1 and 37 yards.
Karbs also had a busy night on defense, logging four tackles and 12 assists.
Okeene, 1-2, will have next week off. The Trojans, 0-3, will be at Buffalo next week.
