VELMA, Okla. — Pioneer came into Thursday’s game against Velma-Alma winless, with one last chance at a win before district play starts. Winless no more for the Mustangs, taking a 32-26 win before heading into its bye week.
“We got back to our identity and who we are,” said Pioneer head coach Gus Overstreet. “It’s a testament to the boys. We came to a hostile environment that has revenge on their minds against us, from what we did to them two years ago. We came in, rode the roller coaster and finished high.”
Pioneer started off strong, scoring the first 12 points, one via an eight-yard pass to Roque De La Torre and the second via a 34-yard run by Caden Humphries, one of his four scores in the game.
Velma-Alma came back with a four-yard run but the Mustangs and Humphries responded when he broke loose for a 30-yard score.
At halftime, the Mustangs held a 12-6 lead, but a 20-point third quarter put Pioneer up 32-20, the quarter included the third and fourth touchdowns for Humphries, a 20-yarder, his shortest of the night, and a 44-yard run he followed up with a successful two-point try, the only of the night for Pioneer.
The win is big for Pioneer, not only for the record books, but also for the team heading into the bye before starting a tough district slate, said Overstreet.
“It helps the morale,” he said. “We are off next week, but we got a dub before district play. We still haven’t proven anything, in the grand scheme of things these games are just about us.”
Overstreet acknowledged that there is still work to be done.
“We figured out what defense we need to run,” he said. “The problem was there was no cupcake game, each week was a challenge. “We are going to play tough games because when we get to the playoffs we need to know what it’s like to grind and win it.”
Humphries ran for 311 yards and four scores. He also had 13 tackles and two interceptions. After the bye week, Pioneer will host Barnsdale.
