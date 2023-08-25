OKEENE, Okla. — Okeene got the 2023 season off to a good start Friday with a 56-30 win over Pond Creek-Hunter.
The Whippets will be at Waynoka next week. The Panthers will be at Deer Creek-Lamont.
OBA 54, DAVENPORT 8
DAVENPORT — Oklahoma Bible Academy opened the 2023 season with a resounding 54-8 win over Davenport.
Jud Cheatham scored five touchdowns to lead the Trojans. He scored on runs of 22, 2, 5, 28 and 11 yards.
Ian Eastin scored on an 8-yard run for OBA, and Caleb Mendoza scored on a 3-yard run.
The win was the second in a row for the Trojans over Davenport. The Trojans opened the 2022 season with a 46-0 win over Davenport.
OBA will be at home next week against Southwest Covenant.
GARBER 52, CANTON 6
CANTON — Mark Bishop scored four touchdowns to lead Garber to a 52-6 win over Canton to open the season.
Bishop scored on runs of 37 and 10 yards, caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Brett Howry and ran a kickoff back 74 yards for a touchdown.
Howery also threw touchdown passes of 15 yards to Seth Smith and 6 yards to Domingo Ramirez.
The final Wolverines’ touchdown came on a 60-yard pass from Aiden Johnson to Cord Southwick.
Canton’s only score came on a 77 yard kickoff return.
Garber will be at home next week against Summit Christian. The Tigers will be at home against Geary.
SHATTUCK 52, PIONEER 6
SHATTUCK — Shattuck spoiled the season-opener for Pioneer, beating the Mustangs 52-6 to hand Pioneer its second-straight loss.
Christian Morrow scored Pioneer’s only touchdown on an interception return.
Pioneer, which ended last season 6-5, made it to the Class B playoffs, losing in the second round to Dewar, 68-52. The Mustangs also lost to Shattuck 20-6 last year.
Pioneer will be at home next week against Laverne. The Tigers opened the season with a 46-0 win over Waurika.
CHEROKEE 46, BEAVER 0
CHEROKEE — Cherokee opened the season with a 46-0 home victory over Beaver.
The Chiefs had six players score touchdowns in the game, which ended on the mercy rule in the third period.
All of Cherokee’s scores came on runs, with Clayton Roach opening the scoring on a 23-yard run. Zac Heller followed with a 44-yard run, while Kai McHenry added a 45-yard run and Tony Macias scored from 7 yards as Cherokee built a 32-0 lead after one period.
Gavin Guffy scored on a 30-yard run in the second and Zander Jackson ended the game in the third with a 70-yard touchdown run.
The Chiefs will be at Dewar next week.
FAIRVIEW 56, HOBART 6
HOBART — Fairview opened up its Class A title defense with a dominating 56-6 win at Hobart.
Fairview beat Hobart last year 49-2 to open its undefeated championship run.
The Yellowjackets will open the home season next week against Chisholm.
PURCELL 13, ALVA 0
PURCELL — Purcell held off Alva to beat the Goldbugs 13-0 to open the season.
Purcell only completed two passes, but both went for touchdowns.
Alva couldn’t take advantage after recovering a fumble at the Purcell 16 on one occasion. The Goldbugs also had a field goal attempt blocked.
Alva will be at Thomas next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.