Bodie Boydstun threw five touchdown passes Friday as Oklahoma Bible Academy beat Cross Christian Academy 60-14 at Commitment Field.
Three of Boydstun’s scoring passes went to Jakob Colby, covering 25, 8 and 19 yards. The others went for 62 yards to Harry Nunez and 4 yards to Jud Cheatham.
Boydstun only threw the ball 10 times, completing nine for 182 yards and the five scores. He also ran for 44 yards.
Cheatham also scored three times for the Trojans. In addition to the TD catch, he ran 39 yards for a touchdown and returned a kickoff 82 yards for a score.
OBA’s other touchdown came on a 56-yard run by August Roggow.
The Trojan defense forced four turnovers and held Cross Christian to 208 yards. OBA rolled up 410 total yards.
OBA improves to 5-1 on the season. The Trojans will play at home against Wilson next week.
COV.-DOUGLAS 52,
YALE 12
COVINGTON — Parker Smith accounted for 350 yards total offense and six touchdowns to lead Covington-Douglas to a 52-12 homecoming win over Yale in District B-7.
Smith carried the ball for 213 yards and scored on runs of 76, 8, 5 and 19 yards. He also threw for 137 yards and scoring passes of 36 yards to Christian Tarango and 6 yards to Gavin Hooten.
Ford Smith threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Camden Phayer for the Wildcats’ other touchdown.
CD rolled up 547 yards total offense in the contest.
The Wildcats improved to 3-3 overall and 1-0 in district with the win. They will play at Barnsdall next week.
PERRY 41,
CHISHOLM 12
Chisholm scored a season high in points, but the Longhorns dropped a 41-12 District 2A-1 game to Perry at Longhorn Stadium.
Nick Deterding scored on a 20-yard interception return for the Longhorns, while Brendon Flanagan scored on a 35-yard run.
“We played a little better in the second half,” Chisholm coach Lyle Welsh said. “The first half we were pretty passive. We played hard in the second half and were more aggressive. At least we are going in the right direction.”
The Longhorns, 0-6 overall and 0-3 in district, will be at home against Hennessey next week. The Eagles lost to Blackwell 21-2.
POND CREEK-HUNTER 36,
KREMLIN-HILLSDALE 0
KREMLIN — Harrison Stapleton scored twice to lead Pond Creek-Hunter to a 36-0 win over Kremlin-Hillsdale in a District B-2 contest.
Stapleton scored on runs of 15 and 44 yards as the Panthers built up a 22-0 halftime lead. Brody Schuermann scored from 1 yard out for the Panthers’ other first-half touchdown.
In the second half, Josh Foster ran the opening kickoff back 69 yards for a score, and Connor Czapansky scored from the 5.
The Panthers racked up 330 yards in offense, while holding the Broncs to just 44.
Pond Creek-Hunter, 4-2 overall and 1-0 in district, will play at home against Ringwood next week. The Broncs, 3-3 and 0-1, will be at Waukomis.
KINGFISHER 28,
MCLOUD 6
KINGFISHER — Quarterback Slade Snodgrass, subbing for injured Jax Sternberger, scored three touchdowns to lead Kingfisher to a 28-6 win over McLoud in District 3A-1.
Snodgrass scored on runs of 10 and 41 yards and ran an interception back 44 yards for a third touchdown.
The Yellowjackets also scored on a 1-yard run by Alan Munoz and recorded a safety.
Kingfisher, 5-1 overall and 3-0 in district, will be at Perkins next week.
BLACKWELL 21,
HENNESSEY 2
BLACKWELL — Blackwell won for the first time this season, beating Hennessey 21-2 in District 2A-1.
Goff Cruz scored all three touchdowns for the Maroons. Hennessey managed just a safety in the first period.
The Eagles, 3-3 overall and 1-2 in district, will be at Chisholm next week.
FAIRVIEW 34,
BURNS FLAT-DILL CITY 8
FAIRVIEW — Fairview remained undefeated with a big 34-8 win over District A-1 foe Burns Flat-Dill City.
The Yellowjackets led 20-0 in the first quarter and 34-0 at the half.
Blake Perez scored three times for Fairview, while Isaac Burris scored twice.
Fairview improved to 6-0 overall and 3-0 overall. The Yellowjackets will be at home next week against Texhoma.
SEILING 46,
CANTON 0
CANTON — Caden Manuel scored twice and threw two touchdown passes to lead Seiling to a 46-0 win over Canton in a District B-1 game.
Manuel’s touchdown runs covered 58 and 57 yards. His scoring passes went for 43 yards to Jaron Hunter and 10 yards to Jared Tautfest.
Hunter also scored on a 14-yard run, and Tautfest scored on a 40-yard pass interception return.
The Wildcats remained unbeaten at 6-0 overall and 1-0 in district. They will play at home against Laverne next week. The Tigers are 3-3 and 0-1. They will play at Turpin.
RINGWOOD 42,
OKEENE 14
RINGWOOD — Jaxon Meyer threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more to lead Ringwood to a 42-14 win over Okeene in a District B-2 matchup.
Meyer threw touchdown passes of 44 yards to Cody Conaway, 35 yards to Cesar Charqueno and 22 yards to Alex Gonzalez. He also ran 41 and 38 yards for scores.
Conaway also scored on a 3-yard run.
The Red Devils improved to 5-1 overall and 1-0 in district. They will play at Pond Creek-Hunter next week. The Whippets dropped to 1-5 and 0-1. They will play at home against Cherokee next week.
LUTHER 47,
ALVA 15
ALVA — Luther rolled to a 47-15 win over Alva in District 2A-1.
The Goldbugs, who dropped to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in district, will play at Perry next week.
TONKAWA 26,
WATONGA 18
TONKAWA — Watonga dropped its second straight game, losing 26-18 to Tonkawa.
The Eagles, 4-2 overall and 0-2 in District A-3, will be at home next week against Crescent.
