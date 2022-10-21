Garber travels to unbeaten OBA, while Pioneer and Covington-Douglas look to keep rolling as the Class B season unravels. Chisholm in 2A looks to get the first win of its season.
Garber (0-2, 4-3 at OBA (2-0, 7-0)
Undefeated OBA is fresh off a 56-14 win over Ringwood, while Garber suffered a 56-50 overtime loss to Cherokee.
OBA quarterback-running back duo Bodie Boydstun and Jud Cheatham have been lighting up scoreboards all season and scored a combined eight times last week, three for each on the ground and two passing scores from Boydstun.
Garber’s Brett Howry accounted for six scores last week and 350 passing yards with five of those touchdowns through the air. The Bishops, Mark and Carson, accounted for four scores last week, two rushing by Mark and two receiving by Carson.
Mark also had 13 tackles.
Blackwell (0-4, 1-4) at Chisholm (0-4, 0-7)
Blackwell defeated OKC Patriots, 7-6 in the season opener, but since then, Blackwell has allowed at least 44 points in each game.
For Chisholm, it’s still looking for the first win of the Kimes Gilbert era and the first since 2020.
Before last week’s 44-12 loss to Alva, Chisholm had allowed at least 50 points per game. The Longhorns have scored more than 20 points twice this season while Blackwell hasn’t scores more than 17 all season.
Combined, Chisholm is outscoring Blackwell on the season, 93-51, but Blackwell has held teams to fewer points all season, 391-332.
Blackwell won last season, 50-14. Chisholm won, 43-6 in 2020.
Drumright (0-2, 2-5)
at Pioneer (2-0, 3-3)
Drumright has lost four in a row after starting 2-0 while Pioneer is on a three-game winning streak after starting 0-3.
But what matters now for both teams is the district standings. Pioneer is yet to lose a district game, while Drumright hasn’t been able to get in the win column.
During the winning streak, Pioneer is scoring 45.3 points per game and shutout Olive, 46-0 last week.
Drumright, on its losing streak is giving up 55.3 points per game. Pioneer is led by running back Caden Humphries who has 1,285 yards this year and 14 touchdowns. Humphries has also intercepted six passes this season.
Waukomis (0-2, 3-4)
at Covington-Douglas (2-0, 6-1)
Covington-Douglas is on the doorstep of the top five in the AP poll, with three votes this week. A win over Waukomis would help.
Waukomis hasn’t had a bad season either this year, but is on a three-game skid after losing 62-14 to Seiling last week.
C-D has won six in a row after losing by two points to defending Class C champion Timberlake to open the season and has scored at least 26 points in each game this season.
Covington-Douglas won last season, 62-14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.