ENID, Okla. — Pioneer-Pleasant Vale is off this week, but the rest of the area teams are in action, including a chance for Oklahoma Bible Academy to announce its presence in class B.
No. 5 OBA (3-0) at No. 1 Seiling (2-0)
OBA has a chance to flex its muscles Friday when the Trojans, newly minted in the top-five in the Oklahoma Preps AP Poll, travel to No. 1 Seiling.
Last week, Seiling beat then-first ranked Laverne 40-38 while OBA took care of Yale, 60-14.
OBA quarterback Bodie Boydstun has gotten off to a hot start this season. Boydstun has thrown for 513 yards and eight scores in three games.
Meanwhile, alongside Boydstun in the Trojans’ backfield is running back Jud Cheatham. Cheatham has rushed for 348 yards and five scores so far this season.
OBA will need its weapons at top strength to beat a Seiling team that has scored 86 points in two games. OBA is scoring 51 points per game while giving up just 11 points per game.
Last week against Yale, OBA held its opponent to 210 yards. In the Trojans’ opener at Davenport, the defense allowed just 64 yards.
“It’s a big non-district game,” said OBA coach Chris Cayot. “Seiling is a great 8-man team but we will find out where we are better. They have some really talented skill kids and lots of size and experience.”
Tulsa-Noah at Chisholm (0-2)
Tulsa-Noah, a team made up of different homeschooled students, but doesn’t play in the OSSAA, but is 1-2 this season, playing an independent schedule. Its only win this season came in the opener, a 49-0 win over Class A Morrison. NOAH has also played class 3A Metro Christian and Class 2A Kiefer.
Chisholm is 0-2 in the Kimes Gilbert era but has shown signs of improvement and a possible future star in freshman DB Brandon Taylor, who has two interceptions this season.
The two teams have not previously played.
The Longhorns are allowing 62 points per game while scoring 10.5 per game in losses to Fairview (68-15) and Kingfisher (56-8).
The offensive output is an improvement over last year when the Longhorns got shut out in its first two games and failed to score 10 points in a game until week six against Perry.
“Preparation is never dictated by anything other than our coaches trying to put our kids in the best position to be successful,” Chisholm head coach Kimes Gilbert said about preparing for a homeschooled team like NOAH. “We want to put our best product on the field each week.”
Kremlin-Hillsdale (1-2) at Waukomis (1-1)
Waukomis comes into the match up a week after suffering a 46-0 loss, their first of the season, to ranked Timberlake, while Kremlin-Hillsdale is Waukomis’ homecoming opponent coming off two straight losses, first a 26-16 loss to Corn Bible, and most recently, a 46-0 loss to Medford last week.
The match up is between two first-year coaches, Kremlin-Hillsdale’s James Worley and Waukomis’ Rustin Donaldson.
Over the first three games of Worley’s tenure. Kremlin-Hillsdale is averaging 19.3 points per game on offense but giving up 24 per game.
Kremlin-Hillsdale is undefeated on the road, but Waukomis is yet to host a home game this season.
Under new coach Donaldson, Waukomis is scoring 22 points per game on offense and giving up 30 per game on defense.
Last year, Kremlin-Hillsdale won 28-22, but that match up was later in the season.
“I think it will be a good game I have a lot of respect for coach Worley,” said Donaldson. “He does a good job, last year was really competitive and came down to the end, but at the same time it was two different schemes.”
“The old saying is week-to-week but for us theres no looking ahead, we’ve got to get better.”
