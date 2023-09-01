WAUKOMIS, Okla. —Felix Teal and the Laverne Tigers showed no mercy to the Pioneer Mustangs.
The junior running back tallied four total touchdowns in Laverne’s 50-0 mercy-rule victory over Pioneer on Thursday at Pioneer.
“We just wanted to play a clean one, just execute and do the little things right,” Laverne head coach Tim Allen said. “It is always weird to play a Thursday game on a short week, but I’m happy with the way it came out tonight.
Teal made his mark on the game from the very start, rushing for three touchdowns and throwing one touchdown in the first quarter.
“I want to give all the glory to my linemen,” Teal said. “I’m thankful for them and everything they do for me. I can’t thank them enough.”
Teal wants to do more this season, including getting noticed by top colleges in the state.
“I hope I get an offer from Tulsa or OSU by the end of the season,” Teal said.
Pioneer had no answer for the Tigers, as it struggled to get anything going offensively. Laverne’s defense pitched a shutout on the night, forcing two turnovers and sealing up any hope Pioneer had for the rest of the game.
“We were solid in the box. We just tried to control the line of scrimmage,” Allen said. “Being able to stiffen up and not give up any points is a good thing.”
Laverne won the Class B State Championship last year, but Allen said that isn’t brought up at all. He said the team already knows what it needs to do to get the job done this season.
“The goal doesn’t change at all,” Allen said. “You graduate dudes, you get young guys coming in, and the expectation is always the same thing.”
Laverne improves to 2-0 on the year, and will hit the road next week to take on the Seiling Wildcats next Friday at 7 p.m. Pioneer falls to 0-2 on the season, and will travel to Weleetka to take on the Weleetka Outlaws next Friday at 7 p.m.
