LAMONT, Okla. — New coach James Jones can see some progress in his efforts to rebuild the Deer Creek-Lamont football program.
The Eagles, who had as few as 10 players suited up a year ago in a 1-9 campaign, have had 18 players out for a week of spring practice and two weeks so far in a summer pride weight program.
“I feel real good,’’ he said. “I love it out here. We have a good group of kids who are young and eager and ready to go. I’m ready to go.’’
Twelve of the 18 in the co-op with Billings are sophomores or freshmen.
Jones comes from a nine-year stint at Wellston, the last five as the head coach. The school, because of low numbers, had dropped football for fall baseball necessitating a move.
“It’s a lot more rural out here,’’ he said. “I like it a whole better lot. I’m glad this job open up. The administration and the school board members couldn’t have made me feel more welcome.’’
Jones, a 1984 Thomas High School graduate, played on four playoff teams with the Terriers under the legendary Kenny Roof, who made a profound impact on his life.
“I couldn’t even articulate the influence coach Roof had on me,’’ he said. “Assistant Mike Tyson, too. They were even better as mentors and men than they were as coaches. I was real fortunate to be a part of that.”
Jones went into the military after graduation, spending two years in the Army and another seven in the Marines before eventually graduating from the University of Oklahoma.
He had worked for the Department of the Army as a civilian at Fort Knox (Ky.), Fort Bliss (Texas) and Fort Leonard Wood (Mo.) before moving back to Oklahoma to take the Wellston position.
He became interested in coaching after coaching his son’s pee wee football team.
“I just got tired of moving around,’’ he said about the career move. “I just had a love for history and a love of coaching. I’ve always had an interest in history, and this brought it together.’’
His military background doesn’t mean he will be a drill sergeant type.
“You got to meet the task at hand and do whatever is necessary to get the job done,’’ he said. “When you have farm kids, they already know what hard work is. They know what it means to get up early. You don’t have to push them too much. They are willing to do the work that is necessary to win. You can’t ask for much more than that.’’
Jones said he would be flexible on his offense and defense, saying he will run a system that fits his talent the best.
“We’re going to focus on the running game,’’ he said. “We will throw when we need to and do what the defense gives us.’’
DCLA has had six straight losing seasons, but the Eagles were 10-2 as recently as 2015 and won the state championship in 2010 with a perfect 13-0 record.
“We have to build a culture and build confidence as well as building up their strength and quickness and their knowledge of the game,’’ he said. “As long as the kids are showing up and are willing to get after it and want to win, we’ll be all right.’’
DCLA will be moving to District C-1 for the 2022-23 season where it will be paired with defending state champion Timberlake, Buffalo, Medford, Sharon-Mutual, Boise City, Tyrone and Waynoka.
He succeeds Justin Schanbacher, who left coaching to pursue business opportunities in his native Cherokee.
