A season-high 12 players are featured in this week’s players of the week, led by an eight-touchdown performance by Hennessey’s Titan Hix.
Hix, in a 61-7 win over Blackwell, completed 14 of 23 passes for 350 yards and five scores. Hix, a freshman, wasn’t done though, running for 11 yards and three more scores. Hix went over 1,700 yards passing for the season in the game and has thrown 21 touchdowns, while running in eight more.
Enid’s Luke Rauh eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark Thursday in a 9-7 win over Westmoore. Rauh ran for 213 yards and the Plainsmen’s only touchdown.
Timberlake running back Merric Judd had a 350-yard game in a 58-34 win over Buffalo. Judd ran for an average of 45.6 yards per rush on eight carries and scored five times. Judd also caught two passes for 76 yards.
Pioneer running back Caden Humphries ran for 178 yards and two scores in a 46-0 win over Olive. Humphries also intercepted two passes on defense.
OBA quarterback Bodie Boydstun completed 10 of 14 passes for 138 yards and two scores. Boydstun also ran for 66 yards and three scores in a 56-14 win over Ringwood.
His running back, junior Jud Cheatham, ran for 125 yards and three scores. Cheatham also caught five passes for 62 yards.
Garber quarterback Brett Howry completed 11 of 23 passes for 302 yards and five scores. Howry also added a rushing touchdown. His favorite target on the night was fellow sophomore Carson Bishop, who caught 10 passes for 128 yards and two scores.
Covington-Dogulas quarterback Ford Smith completed 13 of 23 passes for 223 yards and two scores in a 36-0 win over Canton.
Three Fairview players made the list, led by quarterback Jax Bernard, who completed 19 of 28 passes for 285 yards and four scores in a 30-6 win over Mooreland.
Fairview WR Reed Martens caught nine passes for 128 yards and three scores, while Austin Houk caught four passes for 100 yards and another score.
