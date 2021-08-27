Enid 35, Putnam City 28
Perkins-Tryon 48, Chisholm 0
Waynoka 56, Waukomis 36
Kingfisher 46, Alva 8
Laverne 46, Cherokee 0
Fairview 48, Hobart 15
Hennessey 27, Crescent 14
Pond Creek-Hunter 30, Sharon-Mutual 26
Canton 54, Okeene 6
Funeral Services for Roland W.H. Schroeder, 93, Enid, will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 30, 2021, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Burial following in Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
Funeral services for Jeffery Eugene Koehn, 60, will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the First Christian Church. Interment will be in the Alva Municipal Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home of Alva.
Funeral service for Judy will be Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Faith Center in Meno. Arrangements are by Lanman Funeral Home, Inc. of Helena. www.lanmanmemorials.com Facebook: Lanman Funeral Home Inc.
