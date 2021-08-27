football pic

Enid 35, Putnam City 28

Perkins-Tryon 48, Chisholm 0

Waynoka 56, Waukomis 36

Kingfisher 46, Alva 8

Laverne 46, Cherokee 0

Fairview 48, Hobart 15

Hennessey 27, Crescent 14

Pond Creek-Hunter 30, Sharon-Mutual 26

Canton 54, Okeene 6

