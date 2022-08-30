This article has been updated to correct Titan Hix's rushing total.
ENID, Okla. — Football is back across Northwest Oklahoma. While not every school got to start its season last week, many did and a few performances shined bright.
Hix stars in debut
Hennessey freshman Titan Hix took the reins Friday under his dad, Hennessey coach Paul Hix, and did not disappoint.
In a 48-27 win over St. Mary’s, Hix completed 18 of his 26 passes, good for 387 yards and five touchdowns. Hix didn’t stop there, adding 136 yards on the ground and a touchdown run in a big debut.
Hix led the area in passing yards and passing touchdowns in week zero and threw no interceptions.
Rushing success
A handful of area running backs broke out for big games in week zero.
In Enid’s 28-26 loss to Muskogee, senior running back Luke Rauh ran for 109 yards and a touchdown. Seventy-nine of those yards came in the second half, along with both of his rushing touchdowns.
Cherokee freshman running back Kai McHenry made his presence known in his first high school game. In a 56-6 win over Beaver, McHenry toted the rock for 80 yards and two trips to the end zone.
Pioneer running back Caden Humphries had a 124- yard day along with a touchdown in the Mustangs’ 20-6 loss to Shattuck. Humphries also caught five balls for 25 yards. Defensively, he made 10 tackles and had an interception.
While Covington-Douglas running back Gavin Hooten didn’t have a ton of yards rushing (14) in the 28-26 loss to defending state champion Timberlake, he did catch six balls for 100 yards and two trips to the house.
Successful slingers
Offense starts at quarterback, and a quartet of local quarterbacks had big performances in week zero.
OBA’s Bodie Boydstun completed nine of 12 passes for 165 yards and two scores. Boydstun didn’t stop there, though. He added 35 yards on the ground and five-and-a-half tackles with two tackles for loss.
Enid’s Bennett Percival completed 18 of 26 passes in the loss to Muskogee. Percival threw for 231 yards and two scores while not turning the ball over.
Garber QB Brett Howry completed all but four of his 24 passes in their 38-28 win over Canton. Howry threw for 277 yards and three touchdowns while rushing in another touchdown with 98 yards on the ground.
Timberlake QB Avery Wallace completed seven of his 17 passes, good for 93 yards and a score, but what Wallace did on the ground was even bigger. He rushed for 120 yards and another touchdown in the 28-26 win over Covington-Douglas.
Receiver wrap up
Three local wideouts went for 100 or more yards in week zero.
Enid’s Tykie Andrews started his senior season off right, even if the Plainsmen did lose 28-26. Andrews, who recently picked up his third offer from East Central, caught nine passes for 165 yards and both of Enid’s touchdown passes.
OBA receiver Jakob Colby was Boydstun’s go-to target on Friday night, catching foru passes for 102 yards and two scores in the season opening win over Davenport.
Hennessey’s Seth Simunek was Hix’s favorite receiver on Friday, catching three passes for 179 yards (57+ yards per catch) good for three scores. Simunek added an interception on defense.
Dominant defense
Kremlin-Hillsdale held DCLA to 0 yards passing in the 42-0 win Thursday and forced four interceptions.
