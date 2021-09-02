GARBER, Okla. — The Wolverines will have the advantage of being very familiar with their opponent Friday night.
The team’s coaching staff consists of three coaches that were head coaches at Waukomis in the last five years: head coach Koy Hughes, assistant coach Mark Timberlake and defensive line coach Brandon Bookout. Bookout was the head coach from 2015-2016 and brought Hughes and Timberlake to Waukomis as assistant coaches.
Bookout stepped down after the 2016 season to focus on his duties as the elementary school principal. With Bookout gone, Hughes was promoted to head coach where he led the Chiefs to back-to-back playoff appearances and a 10-12 record. He left the school to return to his alma mater in 2018, and Timberlake was named his successor.
Waukomis and Timberlake parted ways after the 2020 season, opening the door for a reunion for the former Chiefs head coaches at Garber.
“It’s all kind of come full-circle,” Hughes said.
Even with the shared history, Hughes said his staff won’t be treating this game any different from any other non-district game.
“It’s a non-district and it’s our first non-district game,” he said. “We’re starting a lot of freshmen this year, so I think we’re more excited to get the season going and those freshmen getting their first high school game under their belt, than we are really circling Waukomis. Waukomis is a great team and we’ll be excited to play them, but we know that those district games are the ones that really matter in the end.”
The Wolverines are coming off a 7-3 season last year, their best overall finish since 2014. They made it past Foyil in the first round of the playoffs before falling to Davenport 42-34. Tydonte Chester returns for his senior season after rushing for 910 yards and 18 touchdowns last season on a Wolverines offense that averaged 50 points per game last season.
Waukomis is coming off a 56-36 opening loss to Waynoka on the road in Week Zero in their first game under head coach Kelly Husted. Running back Ricky Woodruff is coming off a 1,000-yard rushing season. Both teams got a look at their opponent during a preseason scrimmage, although they didn’t play one another.
Hughes said that even with the coaching change, he expects the Chiefs to stick with the power running game that they’ve run in the past.
“It’s definitely different, they were little power last year, they were actually pretty similar offensively as they were last year,” he said. “They’ve got a great tailback in Ricky Woodruff, he’s a great tailback. So we know we’ll have our hands full, but luckily we have a couple other schools on our schedule that run that power game, and one of the teams we scrimmaged in Drumright ran a similar set.”
Garber is currently on a two-game winning streak in the series and defeated Waukomis 40-14 in 2020. Garber leads the all-time series 30-14. The game will be played at Garber at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.