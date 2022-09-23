ENID, Okla. — After a 34-17 win over Edmond North last week, Enid prepares for the final of three straight road games, this one against No. 3 Jenks.
Guys are playing hard and practicing hard,” said Enid head coach Rashaun Woods of the Plainsmen’s preparation. “We are trying to get better every week.”
Enid comes in on a two-game winning streak after dropping the opener to Muskogee.
Last week’s hero was backup quarterback Aidan Robinson, who came on in relief of Bennett Percival, who Woods said wasn’t feeling right.
Robinson completed two of his three passes for 111 yards and a touchdown.
“They are doing great,” Woods said of his quarterbacks. “They have a great relationship and are working hard for us.”
Both of Robinson’s passes were over 40 yards and both were thrown to senior wider receiver Tykie Andrews, first a 48-yard throw and then a 65-yard touchdown pass to put Enid up 21-17 at the onset of the fourth quarter.
After last week’s 185-yard game, Andrews has caught 22 passes for 494 yards and five scores so far this season.
Luke Rauh had his second 100-yard game of the season, setting a season-high with 128 yards and a touchdown against Edmond North.
Rauh has rushed for 327 yards and three scores, averaging 109 yards per game.
“Jenks is fast, athletic and well-coached,” Woods said of what Jenks shows Enid defensively. “They are a good all-around team and the standard in 6A-I.”
Brock Slater also rushed in a score for Enid.
Jenks comes in at 2-1, its only loss coming to Union, and will host Enid after a bye week last week. It’s the first district game for each team as district play opens this week around the state.
Enid ended the game with a pick-six by Tyler Cholerton, the Plainsmen’s first interception return touchdown of the season, Karmello Washington also had an interception in the win.
Eryk Ford and freshman Tyson Kennedy have also snagged picks for the Plainsmen this season.
Daniel Real has been very accurate this season for Enid, missing just one extra point so far this season.
After the game at Jenks, Enid will return home next Friday to face Moore for homecoming before a hosting Bixby. After that, Enid will host a Thursday night game against Westmoore before traveling for a Thursday night game at Broken Arrow.
