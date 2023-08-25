COVINGTON, Okla. — The last time Covington-Douglas beat Timberlake was in 2018. That was until Friday night, when the Wildcats defended home turf in a 22-6 win over Timberlake.
“We played well and the defense was stout tonight,” said C-D coach Brian Smith.
It was a close encounter of the athletic kind in the first quarter, with both teams fighting for an advantage. C-D opened the scoring in the second.
After that opening quarter, it was all Wildcats as Ford Smith led C-D to a big win.
With seven minutes left in the second, C-D running back Gavin Hooten ran a touchdown in from two yards out, but the extra point attempt was missed.
The Wildcats scored as time ran out in the first half on a Ford Smith quarterback run from 19 yards out. The two-point attempt, a pass from Smith to Hooten, was good, and the wildcats carried a 14-0 lead into the locker room.
Smith found Hooten on an 11-yard touchdown and scored on the conversion.
Smith ended with 107 yards on 21 carries.
“I wasn’t expecting him to run the ball 21 times,” said Brian Smith. “We went with what was working.”
The Wildcats were 1:30 from the shutout when Timberlake scored on a short touchdown from Mavric Judd to Braedyn Ullrich, but the two-point try was no good.
“We had a lot of sophomores out there,” said Timberlake coach Brian Severin. “We have a lot to work on and will get better with some practice.”
The Wildcats ran for 198 yards in the win. Timberlake was held to 84 on the ground and outgained C-D, 77-70, in the air. Judd had an interception picking off a first quarter pass on C-D’s opening drive.
The two teams combined for 17 penalties and 117 yards of penalties.
The game is the last time the two will match up for the foreseeable future, as the contract for the game is not being renewed.
Contracts for games typically run on two-year deals and the deal has not been renewed for next season and beyond, Severin confirmed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.