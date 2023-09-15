ENID, Okla. — Chisholm won for the second straight week, beating Tulsa NOAH 22-15 at Longhorn Stadium.
Braden Flanagan scored on a pair of runs for the Longhorns, while Brandon Taylor caught a touchdown pass from Kelson Hamilton.
The win improves the Longhorns to 2-1 and doubled last season’s win total.
Chisholm will be at home again next week against Newkirk. Newkirk is 0-3 this season.
SEILING 18, OBA 14
Kaden Manuel passed Seiling to an 18-14 win over Oklahoma Bible Academy at Commitment Field.
Manuel threw three touchdown passes as the Wildcats held off the Trojans. He connected with three different receivers for the scores — 10 yards to Brock Gore, 46 yards to Rush Hunt and 13 yards to Blake Chin.
The loss overshadowed another big game by OBA’s Jud Cheatham, who scored on runs of 58 and 6 yards, and tacked on a two-point conversion as well.
OBA outgained Seiling 309 yards to 281.
The loss drops the Trojans to 3-1. They will have a bye next week. Seiling improves to 3-0.
COVINGTON-DOUGLAS 64, DCLA 14
LAMONT — Ford Smith threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more scores to power Covington-Douglas to a 64-14 win over Deer Creek-Lamont.
Two of Smith’s scoring passes went to Gavin Hooten for 15 and 23 yards. Hooten also scored on a 9-yard run, while Smith’s other touchdown pass covered 13 yards to Cade Griffin.
Smith’s scoring runs went for 32 and 59 yards.
Camden Thayer scored on a 64-yard punt return for the Wildcats, while Miguel Tarango and Grayson Marler added touchdown runs.
DCLA’s touchdowns came on an 11-yard pass from Will Muege to Dawson Scott and a 5-yard run by Dane Schneeberger.
Covington-Douglas improves to 4-0 and will be at Garber next week. The Eagles fall to 1-3 and will be at home against Timberlake next week.
POND CREEK-HUNTER 38, MEDFORD 6
MEDFORD — Harrison Stapleton and Ashton Banks each scored twice as Pond Creek-Hunter downed Medford 38-6.
Stapleton got the Panthers off to a good start with a 38-yard touchdown run and a 75-yard interception return in the first period.
Banks scored on runs of 19 and 2 yards.
Cole Mitchell also scored for the Panthers on a 4-yard run.
The Panthers improve to 2-1 and will be at home against Waukomis next week. The Cardinals fall to 1-2 and will be at home against Sharon-Mutual next week.
LAVERNE 48, OKEENE 22
LAVERNE — Felix Teal scored three touchdowns to lead Laverne to a 48-22 win over previously undefeated Okeene.
Teal’s scores came on runs of 55 and 25 yards and a 24-yard reception from Wyatt Tillery.
Okeene scored on runs of 8 yards by William Karbs and 3 yards by William Woolley, as well as a 70-yard pass from Brody Jinkens to Bryer Roberts.
The loss drops the Whippets to 3-1. They will be at home next week against Beaver.
DRUMRIGHT 80, GARBER 46
DRUMRIGHT — Garber suffered its first loss of the season, falling at Drumright 80-46.
The Wolverines, 2-1, will be back home next week against undefeated Covington-Douglas.
RINGWOOD 48, WAYNOKA 32
RINGWOOD — Ringwood won for the first time this season, beating Waynoka 48-32.
The win boosts the Red Devils to 1-2. They will play at Canton next week. The Railroaders drop to 1-2.
