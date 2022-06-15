ENID, Okla. — Football teams from Enid, Chisholm and Hennessey got together Wednesday to get some preseason work in at Enid’s D. Bruce Selby Stadium.
The seven on seven scrimmages are part of a weekly series Enid is doing from now until the OSSAA dead period in the first week of July.
After Enid concluded its portion of the event, Hennessey and Chisholm participated in a small scrimmage.
Hennessey is a work in progress, coach Paul Nix said.
“We have some things we are working on,” he said. “Sometimes when you are working on things, they aren’t jelled. You come out here to a competitive environment and it doesn’t come together how you would want. The concepts are there and cemented but we have new guys we have to get rolling.”
Chisholm is installing new schemes on both sides, so preseason work like this will be vital to the Longhorns’ success.
“We are trying to gain confidence in what we are doing,” new Chisholm coach Kimes Gilbert said. “We are still learning, we need to be confident in what we are doing in order to play fast.”
Chisholm had an up and down day, Gilbert said.
“We had really good effort for the most part,” he said. “There’s still a lot to improve upon and that’s why we are out here. Mistakes are going to happen but we want to get them corrected now so they don’t happen in the fall.”
The pace of play is something Chisholm and Hennessey, both smaller schools, get adjusted to quickly playing Class 6A Enid.
“Coming out and the speed of the game the guys are seeing when they go against Enid is crucial for us to be successful next fall,” Gilbert said.
“Enid tends to mix their looks and coverages more than teams we see in the season,” Nix said. “We get to teach our kids about schemes we don’t come across so in the rare event we do, we can use this as a reference point.”
For Hennessey, one of the players on display was swiss-army knife Sebastian Gonzalez. Gonzalez, an All-Area baseball player, is expected to play quarterback and tailback for Hennessey and was one of the bright spots for Nix’s team on Wednesday.
“I loved seeing his ability to come out and compete,” Nix said. “Sebastian is our emotional leader and our vocal leader. He did what we needed him to do today and hopefully it carries over.”
For Enid, the goal is to get better each day and work on nuances of the game.
“We are working on our routes and getting better every day,” coach Rashaun Woods said. “Our quarterbacks are all working hard and competing at a high level.”
Enid opened practice earlier this month before heading to a team camp. That time hasn’t gone to waste, Woods said.
“We are taking it one step at a time, but we are improving every day,” he said.
One freshman stood out to Woods the most in the seven on seven scrimmages.
“Tyson Kennedy is continuing to stand out, he is a freshman receiver but made a few plays on defense today,” he said.
The teams will be back in action next Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
