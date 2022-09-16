Enid News & Eagle
Alva, Fairview, Hennessey, Cherokee and Timberlake are all off this week, but there are still a handful of big games in the area.
DCLA (0-2) at Covington-Douglas (2-1)
DCLA has given up 92 points in its first two games while Covington-Douglas, led by running back Gavin Hooten, has scored 98 points in its first two games.
Since losing a 28-26 game to top-ranked Timberlake to open the season, C-D has notched a 46-20 win over Medford and most recently, a 26-12 win over Ringwood.
Hooten is rushing for just under 77 yards per game, while quarterback Ford Smith has thrown for 749 yards and eight scores this season, with just one interception. Hooten has caught four of those touchdowns for 350 yards.
Last season C-D beat DCLA 46-0.
On defense for C-D, Derrek Daugherty is averaging 12 tackles per game.
Corn Bible (2-1) at
Canton (2-1)
The homesteading Tigers have scored 62 points in both of their wins. Corn Bible is coming off wins over Kremlin-Hillsdale, 26-16 and Thackerville, 12-6. First ever 8-man meeting for the two teams.
Laverne (2-1) at
Okeene (2-1)
The visiting Tigers dropped from No. 1 to No. 3 in the Class B poll after a 42-40 loss to now-No.1-ranked Seiling last week. That broke a 17-game winning streak for the defending Class B state champions. The Whippets beat Geary, 26-24 last week behind three touchdown passes from Bryer Roberts. First 8-man game between the two teams. Okeene leads the series 20-5 since 1970 and has won the last four meetings.
Medford (1-1) at
Pond Creek-Hunter (1-1)
Both teams are coming off lopsided wins — the visiting Cardinals 46-0 over Kremlin-Hillsdale and the Panthers 50-0 over DCLA. Medford quarterback Eli Gonzales has scored five touchdowns this season and has passed for two more. Pond Creek-Hunter’s Harrison Stapleton has scored three touchdowns. Pond Creek-Hunter leads the series, 23-19 since 1970, including 16 of the last 17 meetings.
Ringwood (0-2) at Waynoka (2-0)
The homesteading Railroaders share the No. 2-ranking in Class C with Tipton in this week’s AP prep poll. They have beaten Balko, 48-14 and Okeene, 48-6. Ringwood has fallen to Timberlake, 68-18 and Covington-Douglas, 26-12. Alex Gonzales has four touchdowns — three rushing and one receiving. Waynoka leads the series, 19-8 since 1976.
