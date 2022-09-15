GARBER, Okla. — Carson Bishop scored seven touchdowns as the unbeaten Garber Wolverines scored 70 or more points for the second straight week with a 70-50 blowout of Drumright.
Bishop had touchdown runs of two, 55, 78, 48, 66 and three yards as well as catching a 41-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brett Howry, who threw for four scores.
The sophomore running back was zigging and zagging all over the field as the Wolverines raised their record to 3-0. Drumright dropped to 2-2.
Bishop’s heroics were needed as Tornadoes quarterback Bryton Kelley scored four touchdowns on runs of five, 43, eight and eight yards as well as throwing 61-yard pass to Ty Snell.
“Carson Bishop was outstanding,’’ said Garber coach Koy Hughes. “He must have had close to 400 yards (304 yards rushing and 51 receiving). It was one of those Jekyl-Hyde games. We put up a lot of points, but we have a lot of work to do. We did some good thigns,but we did some bad things too. We were a little lucky to get the win.’’
The Wolverines got the fast start they wanted on offense as they scored on their first five possessions to take a 42-20 lead at intermission. They even showed a trick play when Ramirez threw a two-point conversion pass to lineman Kooper Hughes.
Bishop’s 78-yard run with 7:32 left in the half capped a 99-yard, three-play drive. The Wolverines, who gave up two first quarter scores, set up the heroics by holding the Tornadoes on the one-yard line.
A two-yard run by Jonathan Chavez cut the lead to 28-20 with three minutes left, but Howry showed off his passing arm in the final three minutes of the half.
Howry, who had thrown a two-yard TD pass tp Domingo Ramirez for Garber’s second score, had scoring tosses of 40 and 55 yards to Seth Smith to close out the scoring. Smith out ran the Tornado secondary to give Garber a comfortable lead which gave them a cushion in the second half.
The Wolverines, who had not allowed a point in the second half this season, gave up four scores after intermission, but Garber had four scores itself.
Garber had a drive late in the third quarter stopped by an interception by Chavez on the Tornadoes’ 16.
Drumright was stopped on the downs at their own 44. Two plays later, Bishop took a short pass from Howry into the end zone to make it 62-44 with 5:43 left.
Kelley made it 62-50 with his eight-yard scoring run with 4:40 left, but Bishop capped the scoring on the last drive for the final 70-50 margin
Garber will travel to rival Covington-Douglas on Sept. 23.
