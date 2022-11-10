A new season dawns as the playoffs start across the state this week. Lots of area teams are going to begin their pursuits of state titles.
Hennessey (7-3) at Chandler (7-3)
A four-game winning streak in the middle of the season has propelled Hennessey into the playoffs.
Quarterbacked by freshman Titan Hix, Hennessey are 5-1 over the last six games and have scored an average of 39.8 points per game and scored more than 60 twice — 63 against Chisholm and 61 against Blackwell. In the loss to Millwood two weeks ago, Hennessey allowed its most points all season, 58.
Over its last six games, Hennessey has only allowed a total of 133 points.
After missing the playoffs in 2021, Hennessey returns for the first time since losing, 60-26 to Kellyville in 2020. Hennessey's last playoff win was in 2017 over Luther, 21-20.
The winner will face the winner of the Frederick (7-3) and Davis (9-1).
Pond Creek-Hunter (4-6) at Laverne (8-1)
The Panthers are back in the playoffs in coach Tanner Bowman's first season after finishing the season on a three-game skid.
In those three games, Pond Creek has scored a total of 68 points, but has allowed 172 points.
Prior to the three-game skid, Pond Creek was 4-3 and had a two-game winning steak after losing the season opener.
PC-H was eliminate in the first round last season by Shattuck, 48-0 in David Kerr's last game as head coach.
Laverne, a traditional power in Class B are the defending state champs and went to the state title game in 2020.
The winner will face the willer of the Cyril (5-5)-Covington-Douglas (8-2) game.
Cyril (5-5) at Covington-Douglas (8-2)
Covington-Douglas comes into the first round of the playoffs fresh off a win over Okeene, 28-21, prior to that Covington-Douglas had a seven-game winnign streak snapped by Seiling, 56-8 in week eight.
The only other loss of the season for C-D was to Timberlake, 28-26 in week one. Since that, C-D scored at least 45 points five times, with a season high of 52 against Garber.
C-D shut out three opponents this season and went 4-2 against playoff teams this season.
C-D lost to Regent Prep in the first round of last year's playoffs, 64-28. The last time the Wildcats won a playoff game was in 2020 in the second round, 54-20 over Depew.
C-D's defense only allowed 15 points per game, while Cyril scored 16.2 points per game, but was shut out twice, against Hollis and Velma-Alma.
The two teams have one common opponent, Seiling, which both teams lost to.
The winner will play the winner of Pond Creek-Hunter (4-6) at Laverne (8-1).
Davenport (6-4) at Pioneer (5-4)
After starting 0-3, Pioneer finished the season winning five out of its last six games. Running back Caden Humphries was a big part of that as he rushed for 2,319 yards and 28 touchdowns.
Humphries also had 81 tackles and six interceptions.
Pionner was on a five-game winning streak before falling, 55-48 to Regent Prep last week. In the five wins, the Mustangs allowed 14.4 points per game and shut out two teams — Olive and Yale.
Pioneer has not been shut out this season, but Davenport was in the season opener against OBA.
Pioneer was 1-3 against playoff teams in the regular season, with the win being a 32-26 triumph over Velma-Alma, the first win of the season for the Mustangs.
Gus Overstreet's Mustangs have made the playoffs each of the last seven seasons . After making it to the semifinals in 2020, Pioneer lost in the quarterfinals last season to Shattuck, 30-14.
The last time these two teams met int he playoffs was 2017, when Davenport won 46-0 over the Mustangs.
The winner will either play Gans (2-7) or Dewar (9-0).
Balko-Forgan (6-3) at OBA (10-0)
After the first 10-0 season in school history, OBA will host in the playoffs in just its second season in Class B.
Bodie Boydstun and Jud Cheatham lead the attack for OBA. Boydstun at quarterback has made plays all season with his arm and legs, while Cheatham, a junior has been racking up yards both rushing and receiving.
Those two players give OBA fans hope for its first state title in school history.
No team has held OBA to less than 46 points this season and only four held OBA to under 50 points, with a majority of games ending at, or just after the half for OBA.
The Trojans were tested in week four against traditional power Seiling and came away with a victory and the Trojans first number one ranking in school history. OBA still holds that top spot as the playoffs start.
OBA played seven teams that made the playoffs this season and scored an average of 52.8 points per game against them, while shutting out two of them.
The winner will play either Southwest Covenant (5-4) or Waurika (6-3)
Wilson (4-6) at Seiling (9-1)
Traditional Class B power Seiling comes into the playoffs on a seven-game winning streak since a loss to OBA in Sept.
In that stretch, Seiling has shutout one opponent and held all but one to under 20 points.
Over that time, teams are scoring an average of 11.7 points per game against Seiling, but the Wildcats are putting up 56.8 points per game. Seiling has scored over 60 points three times this season, while Wilson scored 50 once, in the opener.
Seiling was 7-1 against playoff teams this season.
The winner will take on either Cherokee (4-6) or Hollis (7-2).
Geary (5-5) at Timberlake (9-1)
This will be the first game back for Timberlake head coach Brian Severin after a triple bypass surgery in Sept.
While Severin was out, Timberlake suffered its only loss of the season, a 44-32 loss to Waynoka.
Since then, Timberlake has rolled off four wins in a row and has only allowed 12 points per game, most of those coming in a 58-34 win over Buffalo.
On the season, Timberlake held four opponents scoreless and six to less than ten points. On offense, Timberlake scored 50 or more points six times, including a 68-18 win over Ringwood in week two.
Timberlake was 3-1 against playoff teams this season.
The winner will face either Oaks Mission (6-4) or Maud (10-0)
Turpin (8-2) at Ringwood (5-5)
Ringwood can put a bad memory behind them when the 5-5 Red Devils host 8-2 Turpin at 7 p.m. Friday in a first-round Class B playoff game.
The Cardinals virtually ran over Ringwood, 68-18 at Turpin on Sept. 30. First-year Red Devils coach Eric Bradley said that’s history.
“In the playoffs, everybody is in the same place,’’ he said. “You win or you go home. It doesn’t matter what you did the previous 10 games. It only matters what you did Friday night.’’
Bradley said it’s obvious Ringwood will have to play better. It will help that Cody Conaway, who missed the first game will be back and the Cardinals will be the ones making the four-hour drive.
“They ran the ball well against us last time,’’ he said. “I assume they will try to do the same thing against us this time. They have a real good running back (Aaron Ramirez). I think it will are a great game. Both teams are playing better.’’
Ringwood, the B-2 runner-up, is riding a three-game winning streak with wins over Pond Creek-Hunter, 70-24; Garber, 76-32; and Cherokee, 38-12. Jaxon Meyer ran for three scores (6, 54 and 7) against Cherokee and hit Alex Gonzalez with a 29-yard scoring pass.
“We’re playing our best football right,’’ Bradley said. “We’re clicking on all cylinders. It took the boys awhile to learn me and vice versa. Time goes on and you learn and make adjustments to where we are now.’’
Turpin, the third-place finisher in B-1, is coming off back-to-back losses to No. 2 Laverne (62-40) and Hollis (34-16). Turpin leads the series, 7-1 but the Red Devils beat Turpin, 28-26 last season.
Ringwood is making its sixth playoff appearance. They have not won a postseason game since beating Copan, 57-12 in 2008.
The winner will meet the Canton (4-6) at Velma-Alma (7-3) winner next week. If Velma-Alma wins, it will host the game.
Canton (4-6) at Velma-Alma (10-0)
The visiting Tigers are making the only fourth playoff appearance as an eight-man team. Canton had reached the state semifinals in 2008 and the finals in 2009. They were shut out by Okeene, 28-0 in 2020 when everyone qualified for the postseason under Covid.
The Tigers were fourth in B-3, but have lost five of their last six games, including a 26-22 decision to Waukomis last week.
Velma-Alma has won five straight games after a 32-26 loss to Pioneer. The Comets outscored their five district opponents, 252-36, including a 60-8 romp over Alex last week.
Kingfisher (7-3) at Lone Grove (8-2)
Kingfisher, the third-place finisher in 3A-1, has won three straight since a 42-7 loss to No. 1-ranked Metro Christian on Oct. 13. The Yellowjackets beat Anadarko, 27-22 last week to clinch third in the district as Dallen Barton ran for two touchdowns.
Lone Grove, the 3A-2 runner-up, has won four straight.
The Yellowjackets are making their 22nd straight playoff trip. They have lost in the first round only three times during that period, including a 48-20 loss to Plainview last season. They are 5-0 against Lone Grove, including a 51-41 decision in 2020.
The winner will play the Bristow (6-4) at Lincoln Christian (9-1) winner next week. The game will be played at Lincoln Christian if the Bulldogs beat Bristow.
Snyder (4-6) at Fairview (10-0)
Fairview is ranked No. 4 in Class after beating Merritt 40-19 last week to complete a second straight undefeated regular season. They were held under 40 points only once this season.
Snyder won four of its last six games after the Cyclones open the season at 0-4. They los to Mangum, 64-14 last week in a game that decided third place in B-2.
The two teams have not met in the playoffs in the last 50 years. Fairview is making its third straight postseason appearance and the 11th in the last 12 years. The Yellowjackets are 6-4 in first-round games over that period.
Fairview, with a win, would host the Stratford (8-2) at Christian Heritage (8-2) winner next week.
Cherokee (4-6) at Hollis (7-2)
The visiting Chiefs try to bounce back from the 38-12 loss to Ringwood last week which decided their place in B-2. They have won three of their last four games after starting the season 1-5. Three of those losses were to top five teams — No. 3 Dewar, 48-0; No. 4 Seiling, 64-34; and No. 1 Oklahoma Bible Academy, 54-22.
Kai McHenry has ran for 21 touchdowns for Cherokee and has thrown for seven more.
Hollis took second in B-1 on the strength of tiebreaker points. They are coming off a 36-14 rout of Turpin. Their two losses were to Laverne, 46-14 and Balko-Forgan, 32-28.
The two teams have never met in the eight-man playoffs.
Cherokee is making its fifth straight playoff appearance and its 11th in the last 12 years. They are 7-4 in playoff openers over that period.
The winner will face Wilson (4-6) at Seiling (9-1) winner. The homesteading Wildcats, who have won seven straight, would host the game with a victory.
Medford (5-5) at Tipton (10-0)
Medford enters the playoffs with a three-game losing streak — No. 2 Waynoka (72-26), Buffalo (34-6) and No. 4 Timberlake (54-6).
Tipton, ranked No. 1 in Class C, had a string of five straight shutouts broken in Week 9 by Corn Bible, 40-6. They have outscored opponents, 474-50 in their nine contested game. Tipton received a forfeit from Temple last week.
Brothers Eli and Ethan Gonzales have been effective weapons for the Cardinals this season.
Medford did not make the playoffs last season but reached the quarterfinals in 2020
The two teams have met twice in the 8-man playoffs with the Cardinals winning, 26-0 in 1996 and the Tigers getting revenge the next year, 26-0.
With a win, Tipton would host the Maysville at Wilson (Henryetta) winner next week.
