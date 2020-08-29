WAUKOMIS — Pioneer used a bevy of big plays to rout Seiling 60-12 in the season-opener for both teams.
The game ended at the half on the 45-point mercy rule.
Layton Parker did much of the damage for the Mustangs. He set the tone early, returning a punt 74 yards for Pioneer's first score. He also scored on runs of 1, 41 and 61 yards, rolling up 124 yards rushing and 104 yards on returns.
Caden Humphries, who ran 10 times for 100 yards, scored on runs of 11 and 72 yards in the first period. Ty Dennett also scored twice for the Mustangs on runs of 1 and 22 yards.
Bryson Gore scored both of Seiling's touchdowns in the first quarter on a 10-yard run and a 35-yard pass.
The Mustangs ran for 385 yards, while the Pioneer defense forced Seiling into four turnovers.
Pioneer, 1-0, will be at Coyle next week.
WAYNOKA 38, WAUKOMIS 8
WAUKOMIS — Jace Dunn ran the opening kickoff back 80 yards for a score and Waynoka never looked back in a 38-8 win over Waukomis.
Dunn also caught a pair of touchdown passes from Casen Olsen, covering 22 and 30 yards.
Olsen threw another touchdown pass, 6 yards to Drake Brady, and scored on a 54-yard run for the Railroaders.
Ricky Woodruff finally got Waukomis on the board, scoring from 3 yards out in the fourth quarter.
Waynoka, 1-0, will play host to Okeene next week, while the Chiefs, 0-1, will be at home against Garber.
POND CREEK-HUNTER 40, SHARON-MUTUAL 14
SHARON — Corbin Burnham threw four touchdown passes as Pond Creek-Hunter defeated Sharon-Mutual 40-14 to open the football season.
Two of Burnham's scoring passes went to John Theophilus, covering 12 and 65 yards, and two went to Zander Clayton, covering 22 and 30 yards. Clayton also scored on runs of 5 and 4 yards.
The Panthers built up a 26-0 lead in the second period before the Trojans scored. Tabor Marlatt threw a pair of touchdown passes for Sharon-Mutual.
KINGFISHER 54, ALVA 6
ALVA — Jax Sternberger and Cade Stephenson accounted for seven touchdowns to lead Kingfisher to a 54-6 season-opening win over Alva.
Sternberger ran for touchdowns of 1 and 14 yards, and threw scoring passes of 4 an 15 yards to Stephenson, while Stephenson also ran 52 and 55 yards for scores.
Sternberger also tossed a 41-yard touchdown pass to Tate Taylor.
Stephenson ran seven times for 147 yards and added another 53 yards receiving on five catches.
The Yellowjackets, ranked 11 in Class 3A, led 21-0 after one quarter and 48-0 at the half.
Kingfisher's final score came on a 3-yard run by Cade Cooper in the third quarter.
Alva finally got on the board in the final stanza on a 1-yard run by Dalen Malone.
The Yellowjackets rolled up 359 yards in total offense, while holding the Goldbugs to 149. Kingfisher's defense forced four turnovers.
Kingfisher, 1-0, will play host to Weatherford next week. Alva, 0-1, will be at Thomas.
FAIRVIEW 20, HOBART 19
FAIRVIEW — Fairview rallied, then held on to win a thrilling 20-19 matchup with Hobart.
Hobart scored with 1:40 left in the game to close to 20-19, but missed on a two-point conversion pass, giving the Yellowjackets the win.
Brenner Fortune led Fairview, playing a part in all of the Yellowjackets' points. He ran 2 and 5 yards for touchdowns, and threw a 7-yard scoring pass to Blake Perez, following that with a pass to Perez on what proved to be the decisive two-point conversion.
Hobart, ranked No. 9 in Class A, opened the scoring, but Fairview led 12-7 at the half. The teams traded scores in the third period, setting up the close finish.
Fairview, 1-0, will play at Chisholm next week.
CHEROKEE 28, LAVERNE 20
CHEROKEE — Lake Lyon accounted for three touchdowns as Cherokee held on to beat Laverne 28-20 in the season-opener.
Lyon ran for a pair of 1-yard touchdowns and threw a 10-yard scoring pass to Kolby Roberts as the Chiefs overcame an early Laverne lead to go up 28-6 in the fourth quarter. Damien Lobato also scored on a 1-yard run for Cherokee.
Laverne mounted a comeback effort behind Logen Freeman, who ran 18 and 50 yards for touchdowns in the final period. Freeman had opened the scoring in the first period, throwing a 51-yard touchdown pass to Houston Bockelman.
Cherokee, 1-0, will play host to Sharon-Mutual next week.
CANTON 20, OKEENE 0
CANTON — Luke Swartwood threw a pair of touchdown passes to Jake Sinclair as Canton shut out Okeene 20-0 to open the football season.
Swartwood's passes went for 15 and 57 yards to Sinclair. Seth Bromlow also scored on a 5-yard run for the Tigers.
Canton, 1-0, had not beaten Okeene since 1999.
The Tigers are at Geary next week, while Okeene, 0-1, will be at Waynoka.
CRESCENT 13, HENNESSEY 7
HENNESSEY — Hunter Wilmeth ran for 186 yards and a touchdown as Crescent beat Hennessey 13-7 to open the season.
Wilmeth's touchdown came on a 3-yard run in the third period and put the Tigers up for good. Luke Descher scored on a 13-yard run in the second quarter for Crescent.
Andres Gonzales tied the game at 7-7 in the third period when he returned a fumble 46 yards for Hennessey's only touchdown.
Crescent, 1-0, will be at home next week against North Rock Creek. Hennessey, 0-1, will be at Hinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.