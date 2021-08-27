Cherokee at Laverne, 7 p.m. — Cherokee will be looking for a repeat of last year’s success when it takes on Class B runner-up Laverne in its season opener.
Cherokee snapped a six game losing streak last seasonto Laverne last season in a 28-20 win. The Chiefs went on to finish the regular season 8-1, before being upset in the first round of the playoffs by Balko-Forgan, 24-20.
Laverne went on to win its next seven games and cruised through the playoffs before falling to Dewar in the state title game, 38-20.
The Chiefs set the tone early in the game last season and eventually extended their lead to 28-6 going into the fourth quarter.
Quarterback Lake Lyon will be returning from an ACL injury from last season. Lyon scored 18 touchdowns while rushing for 800 yards and throwing for 400 more in seven games. Senior Damien Rodriguez and sophomore Kai McHenry will look to take some of the load off Lyon in the running game.
The Chiefs are an athletic team that had big-play ability on offense last season. They scored 40 or more points four times last season and averaged 36.5 points per game.
The Tigers have been a run-heavy team in the past that will be led by runningback Houston Bockelman and fullback Mason Massee.
Senior Peyton Freeman will return as the signal caller from a Tigers team that averaged 46.1 points per game a season ago. They scored over 50 points seven times including a streak of five-straight.
Alva at Kingfisher, 7 p.m. — Alva has a tough task in Week Zero, when the team faces a Kingfisher team that took last season’s meeting 54-6.
The Goldbugs will have a new leader in head coach Dave Foster, who brings 25 years of coaching experience, all in Kansas. Foster will be implementing a spread offense in order to best fit his team’s talents this season.
Senior Kaden Slater rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns, while throwing for 862 yards and eight touchdowns, before suffering a season-ending shoulder surgery last season. The Goldbugs finished the season 2-9.
Kingfisher is coming off a playoff run last season that ended at the hands of Class 3A state champion Holland Hall, 52-21, in the quarterfinals. Junior quarterback Jax Sternberger returns alongside do-it-all tight end Harrison Evans, who has the ability to attack a defense in a variety of ways.
The Yellowjackets scored 38 points per game last season and scored 45 points in each of their first four games last season.
Sharon-Mutual (5-6) at Pond Creek-Hunter (3-6), 7 p.m. — Pond Creek-Hunter is coming off its first losing season since 2003 and just its sixth since 1976.
The Panthers have a stable of four runningbacks that will be splitting playing time between senior Josh Foster, junior Conner Czapansky and freshmen Ashton Banks and Cole Mitchell. The offense averaged 23 points per game last season and were held to under 20 points four times.
Pond Creek-Hunter went 0-4 through non-district play, but picked up wins over Kremlin-Hillsdale and Waukomis to finish fourth in B-2 a season after winning the Class C title in 2019.
Sharon-Mutual is 1-4 against the Panthers since 1987 including a 40-14 win last season.
Canton (3-8 last season) at Okeene (4-7 last season), 7 p.m. — Okeene got its revenge over Canton after falling 20-0 in last year’s season opener, and then winning in a shutout win in the first round of the playoffs.
The two teams went on different paths after the game. Canton went 3-0 to start the season before dropping eight straight games to finish off the season. Freshman quarterback Luke Swartwood led the Tigers through the first three games, but was injured and forced to sit out until the final game of the regular season
Okeene struggled early, going 1-5 through its first six games and then got a pair of much-needed wins against Pond Creek-Hunter and Kremlin-Hillsdale in back-to-back weeks.
Waukomis (1-9 last season) at Waynoka (10-2 last season), 7 p.m. — The Chiefs snapped a three-game winning streak over Waynoka in last season’s 38-8 loss at home in the season opener.
Waukomis will have a new coach in superintendent Kelly Husted, who will also take over both offensive and defensive play-calling duties. The offense will mostly run out of the I-formation according to Husted and junior Ricky Woodruff returns at tailback after rushing for over 1,000 yards last season.
Waynoka runningback Jace Dunn rushed for two scores and returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown against the Chiefs last season. The Railroaders finished the season 10-2, securing its second straight double digit win season and a trip to the quarterfinals, where they lost to runner-up Timberlake 50-30. The last time Waynoka had at least 10 wins in a season was 2002.
