ENID, Okla. — Week Zero marks the beginning of the high school football season across the area, and with that comes a lot of gridiron action.
All listed games are scheduled for Friday night.
Garber at Canton
Garber is coming off a 5-5 season that saw the Wolverines fall short of the playoffs. Canton was 4-7, but did make the playoffs, falling to Velma-Alma, 50-0.
The two teams last met in week two last season, with Garber winning, 38-28.
Alva at Purcell
Alva is coming off a 2-7 season and looking to get back on the right track as the Goldbugs open the season on the road. Purcell is coming off a 5-5 season in 2022.
Neither team made the postseason last year. Purcell won the last meeting, 40-34.
Beaver at Cherokee
Cherokee is coming off a 4-7 season in 2022 that saw them bounced from the playoffs in the first round, losing to Hollis, 50-0. Beaver was 0-8 last season.
Cherokee won last season, 56-6.
Clinton at Kingfisher
Kingfisher was 8-4 last year and got ousted from the 3A playoffs in the second round, losing to Lincoln Christian after defeating Lone Grove in the first round. Clinton, on the other hand, was 7-4 in Class 4A.
Last year, Kingfisher lost the opener to Clinton, 21-6.
Fairview at Hobart
Last season, Fairview carried an undefeated record to a Class A state title. This season, coach Robert Bernard and the Yellowjackets will look for another. Hobart was 2-8.
Last season a 49-2 win for Fairview led to big things for the Yellowjackets.
Hennessey at St. Mary’s
Hennessey will start its first season under Mark Cox. Last season Hennessey was 7-4 and lost in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs to Chandler, 48-16. St. Mary’s was 2-8 in Class 3A.
Hennessey won last season, 48-27.
Pond Creek-Hunter at Okeene
Last season, in the first year under Tanner Bowman, the Panthers were 4-7 and lost in the first round of the Class B playoffs to Laverne. Okeene was 4-6 and missed the Class B playoffs.
Okeene won, 20-14, in overtime last season.
Thomas at Watonga
Watonga was 2-7 in Class A last season and missed the playoffs, while Thomas was 1-9. So both teams are looking to start 2023 off with a win.
Last season, Watonga won, 50-16.
