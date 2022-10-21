Enid News & Eagle
RINGWOOD — Ringwood’s offense exploded in handing District B-2 rival Pond Creek-Hunter its first district loss, 70-24 Thursday night.
It was the Red Devils’ highest scoring output of the season. Ringwood is now 2-1 in district and 3-5 overall. The Panthers dropped to 2-1 and 4-4.
Ringwood scored in the game’s last minute to end the game on the 45-point mercy rule.
“The key for us is that we finally understood who we are … that we can do this any time we want to if we make up our mind to do it,’’ said Ringwood coach Eric Bradley. “Once we got in that mindset, they couldn’t stop us. We just took off.”
Bradley was knocked down late in the game but said “it will be OK eventually.”
Waynoka 72, Medford 26
MEDFORD — Jace Dunn rushed for 130 yards and scored four touchdowns as No. 2-ranked Waynoka mercy-ruled Medford, 72-26 Thursday night in a District C-1 showdown.
The loss ended a four-game winning streak for the Cardinals, who dropped to 4-1 in the district and 5-3 overall. The Railroaders raised their record to 5-0 and 8-0.
Dunn had touchdown runs of 37 and 50 yards as well as catching a six-yard touchdown pass from Teegun Allison and returning a kickoff 75 yards for another score as Waynoka ended the game at halftime with 40 first-quarter points and another 32 in the second half. They were eight of eight on two-point conversions.
Landon Sieger had 95 yards rushing on five carries and caught TD passes of 36 and 57 yards from Allison as well as scoring on a 51-yard run.
Allison, who threw for 125 yards, had a three-yard scoring pass to Hunter Durkee and also tallied on a 15-yard run.
“It went well tonight,’’ said Waynoka coach Tanner Allen. “We have a couple of good running backs, but our line really blocked well tonight.’’
Ethan Gonzales scored on runs of 56 and 74 yards for the Cardinals. Brother Eli had a 41-yard scoring run and threw a 26-yard TD pass to Jack Blubaugh.
Medford will visit Buffalo next Thursday.
Previews
Canton (0-2, 3-4)
at SW Covenant (1-1, 3-3)
First-ever eight-man meeting between the two teams. The visiting Tigers are trying to break a three-game losing streak. Southwest Covenant is coming off of a 52-38 win over Okeene.
Ringwood has won the last two meetings but the Panthers lead the 8-man series 17-8.
Seiling (2-0, 6-1)
at Okeene (1-1, 4-3)
Seiling is ranked No. 3 in Class B after a 62-14 rout of Waukomis in which quarterback Kaden Manuel threw for four scores and ran for two more. Okeene tries to bounce back from a 52-38 loss to Southwest Covenant. Okeene leads the series, 19-13 since 1970.
Timberlake (3-1, 6-1)
at Boise City (1-3, 1-6)
Timberlake topped the 50-point mark for the fourth time this season in a 58-34 win over Buffalo last week. Merric Judd has scored 20 touchdowns for the Tigers. Avery Wallace has thrown for 13 scores and scored nine himself. Boise City beat DCLA 56-6 last week to break a six-game losing streak. Timberlake leads the series, 4-1.
Tyrone (1-3, 2-5)
at DCLA (0-4, 0-7)
DCLA did score its third touchdown of the season in the loss to Boise City — a four-yard run by quarterback Dawson Scott.
Alva (2-2, 3-4)
at Hennessey (3-1, 5-2)
Hennessey has outscored opponents, 145-21 during a three-game winning streak. Titan Hix has thrown for 772 yards and 10 touchdowns during that streak while running for five mores. Alva is coming off back-to-back wins over Blackwell (44-17) and Chisholm (44-12). Hennessey has won the last two meetings but Alva leads the series 18-16 since 1976.
Christian Heritage (3-1, 6-2)
at Watonga (0-3, 2-5)
Watonga is trying to break a five-game losing streak. Christian Heritage is ranked No. 10 in Class A and is coming off a 27-25 win over defending state champion Cashion. The homesteading Eagles lead the series, 3-1.
Fairview (4-0, 7-0)
at Texhoma (2-2, 4-3)
Fairview is ranked No. 3 in Class A. They are 7-0 for the second straight year. The Yellowjackets have won 17 straight regular season games. They had their lowest offensive output of the season last week in a 30-6 win over Mooreland. They have intercepted seven passes the last two weeks. Texhoma had a two-game winning streak snapped by Hooker, 21-20 last week. Fairview. The series is tied 6-6 since 2010.
Kingfisher (2-2, 4-3)
at McLoud (2-2, 4-3)
Kingfisher tries to snap back from a 42-7 loss to No. 1-ranked and 7-0 Metro Christian last week. Quarterback Jax Sternberger has thrown for nine touchdowns and has scored six more. McLoud broke a two-game losing streak by beating Mannford, 34-26 last week. Kingfisher leads the series, 3-0 since 2016.
Kremlin-Hillsdale (0-2, 1-6)
at Cherokee (1-1, 2-5)
Kremlin-Hillsdale is coming off a 56-6 loss to Pond Creek-Hunter, the sixth loss in a row for the Broncs, and the fourth by at least 50 points
Cherokee, on the other hand comes into the game fresh off its second win of the season, a 56-50 overtime triumph over Garber.
In Cherokee’s two wins this season, it has scored 56 points in each.
Kremlin-Hillsdale, meanwhile, hasn’t scored more than 42 points all season, coming in a week one win over DCLA.
Over the last five games, Kremlin-Hillsdale has scored a combined 20 points and has scored 78 all season while allowing 47.5 points per game.
Last season, Cherokee won, 58-28.
