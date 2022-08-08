It’s officially high school football season as Monday marked the beginning of practice across the area.
From Waukomis’ 6:30 a.m. practice to Enid’s 6-8 p.m. practice, teams across the area got together for the first of three days without pads prior to padded practices beginning on Friday.
Defending class C champion Timberlake is looking to rebuild after graduating multiple starters off 2021’s undefeated squad.
“We had 25 kids out today,” said head coach Brian Severin. “We have a long way to go, but hopefully we will get there with a lot of hard work.”
OBA is fielding an 8-man team again after going 9-1 last season. The Trojans did not get a playoff berth, being classified as an independent by the OSSAA. This year they compete in B-2.
“We had a good first day,” said head coach Chris Cayot. “The kids worked hard today and are anxious to build on what they learned about the 8-man game last season. All the seniors had a good day and we established our goals for the season.”
August Overstreet’s Pioneer squad knows that winning starts up front on the line.
“If you don’t have a strong line, you’re going to have a rough season,’’ Overstreet said after practice. “They are the ones that make the backs look good. There was a lot of energy out there. We take a lot of pride in it.’’
One of those linemen Overstreet is counting on is big 6’6” senior Sean Rich.
“It’s good to have some sort of contact the first day. We have been running all summer,” he said. “I’m a lot quicker. Right now I just want to get better and get in shape.’’
Rowdy Hoy will start at quarterback for the Mustangs after shoulder surgery.
“Rowdy is doing a good job of taking command and stepping up,’’ Overstreet said. “He’s been in the playbook with coach Broce. He’s been talking his ear off.’’
Over at Waukomis, first-year coach Rustin Donaldson is ready to take the reins of the Chiefs. They practiced twice Monday at 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Donaldson said he had about 20 kids on hand.
“The weather was nice,’’ Donaldson said of the early practice. “We worked on conditioning for sure. You always want to try to get them used to the heat, but at the same time we’re picking up a new system. We have a lot of learning this evening.’’
Fairview also practiced twice.
“We had two really good practices,” said head coach Robert Bernard. “The afternoon practice was a little shorter but we got a lot of things done. Guys were excited to be out there.”
One of the keys for Fairview will be senior tight end Austin Houk.
“Practice was really good,” he said. “We accomplished a lot.”
Enid was one of the last teams to begin practice. The Plainsmen got going at 6 p.m. and went until about 8. Enid’s Rashaun Woods is hoping to improve on 2021’s 3-7 mark.
“It’s always good to be out and starting practice,” he said. “Everybody is in shape and in pretty good condition. We have to refine what we know and get into playing shape, but we are committed to doing that.”
The Plainsmen have their “Plainsmen Preview” scrimmage Saturday at 8 p.m.
“Today was good,” said Enid running back Luke Rauh. “I like the effort everyone gave. I can’t ask for much more than that. We just want to be better tomorrow.”
Rauh and Enid receiver Tykie Andrews recently received scholarship offers from Hendrix College.
“Today was a really good day,” Andrews said. “It was a good way to break the ice. In 6A we have to be perfect in every aspect so we are working on that and looking for a positive outcome this season.”
Pond Creek-Hunter, now under first year coach Tanner Bowman, had a midnight practice along with an afternoon session.
“Both practices were good and had lots of energy,” he said.
