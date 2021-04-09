GARBER, Okla. — Garber has chosen Fletcher Reed of Snyder to be its next boys basketball coach.
Reed will take over for superintendent Will Jones who stepped down to focus on his administrative role after four seasons with the Wolverines. Reed said that the school's history, facility, administration and players were key reasons why he chose Garber
"I guess you could say I was in awe of what Garber had to offer," Reed said.
Snyder is in Class A and went 19-3 this past season. They were eliminated by the same team as Garber in the playoffs, falling to state champs Hydro-Eakley 63-55 in the semifinals. The Wolverines lost to Hydro-Eakley 48-43 in the finals.
"It seems like a really great spot with a community that backs their team," Reed said, "and really good players that seem to be coachable and play hard."
