Five student-athletes made their college commitments official on Tuesday at Enid High by signing letters of intent during the spring signing day celebration.
Swimmers Cody Higbee and Shyan Kissinger, Plainsmen soccer player Armando Vega, Pacer softball athlete Sahrena Williams-Clardy and Pacer tennis player Alexa Garcia all signed to colleges.
Kissinger, a two-year swimmer after transferring to Enid, became Enid’s fourth Division I signee of the year by signing to swim at San Jose State.
This season, Kissinger won gold in the 400-meter freestyle at the 6A state championships.
“I’m really excited,” Kissinger said of signing to a Division I school. “It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do and have been working towards.”
Before coming to Enid, Kissinger swam in New Mexico. Kissinger also had offers from Grand Canyon University and Cal State-Bakersfield.
“I love warm weather and the beach,” she said. “My dream was to swim D1 in an outdoor pool by a beach.”
Higbee signed to Southern Virginia University.
“It’s a beautiful state,” Higbee said of the Commonwealth of Virginia. “The college has a great offer with scholarship money from seminary to graduation and stuff like that. The people there are really nice.”
Higbee will have his scholarship deferred for two years as he goes on a mission trip. He will be going to Brazil.
He was sixth and seventh in the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relays, respectively, this season.
Higbee is interested in trying other sports and hopes to transfer to BYU for swimming, he said.
Williams-Clardy committed to Southwestern (Kan.). Williams joins Tiara Henry (2022) at Southwestern.
“When we visited, I fell in love at first sight,” she said. “We have family that is alumni and they spoke great about the college. Tiara had reached out to me and actually gave me the workouts of the month. We are excited to be playing together again.”
Vega signed to Rose State.
“It feels good,” he said. “It’s a great accomplishment and it’s been a goal that I’ve had since freshman year.”
Garcia committed to McPherson (Kan.). Her singing comes just days after her final match as a Pacer, in No. 2 singles at the 6A state tournament.
“It feels amazing,” Garcia said. “I cried during my speech. All the emotions got to me. I am an emotional person sometimes, so it all comes together. This past weekend, I think I played my best tennis and I’m excited for what the future can hold.”
