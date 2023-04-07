For the Enid News & Eagle
STILLWATER — Senior Cassidy Fitzgerald scored with 17 minutes remaining to give Enid’s girls a 3-2 victory over arch-rival Stillwater in District 6A-3 soccer action Friday.
Because of early press deadlines, the results of the boys game were not available at press time. Check EnidNews.com for the score.
The Pacers, 7-3 overall and 2-1 in district, also got goals from Laynie Gray in the first half and on a 25-yard shot by Myah Hessel 10 minutes into the second half.
The win was sweet for the EHS girls, who had lost to Stillwater, 4-0 and were coming off a 9-0 loss at Union Tuesday.
“It was a great win,’’ said Enid coach Tim Lavoie. “The girls continue to be resilient. Tonight, we were tested. We scored. then they scored. We scored and then they scored, not once did we drop our heads or sulk … they were determined get one back. The biggest difference was the resiliency. This is a good way to respond to last year’s result as well.’’
Fitzgerald broke the 2-2 tie with a shot from the bottom of the right corner with an assist from Ava Burnett. It was Fitzgerald’s third goal of the season.
“It’s always nice to see a senior play well,’’ Lavoie said. “Cassidy has been a facilitator, by now she is scoring goals. That shows her development.’’
Burnett turned from goal scorer (team high 10) to facilitator.
“It was not her night to score, but to set up others,’’ Lavoie said. “She came out and payed great soccer.’’
Gray opened the scoring midway through the first half off a “nice header corner’’ from Baylee Ross. Stillwater tied the game a minute a later.
Hessel set her own goal by taking the ball away from a Stillwater defender and scoring from 25 yards out. Burnett had been battling the Lady Pioneer for possession.
“It was a great shot,’’ Lavoie said.
The Pacers were able to hold off Stillwater (2-6, 1-2). Freshman Bree Lamoreaux was solid in goal. Lamoreaux is in her only second year as a goalkeeper.
“She played a great game,’’ Lavoie said. “She is learning every day. She puts in a lot of hard work. I’m proud of her bravery and her work ethic.’’
Lavoie said the Pacers went back to the drawing board after the Union loss examining “some of the things that we could have done better.
“We were focusing on playing at a higher level,’’ Lavoie said. “We wanted to play with more intensity and be more accurate with our passing and ball movement and playing together. We competed and we battled.’’
The Pacers have matched the number of wins they had a year ago in a 7-9 campaign.
EHS will be back home Tuesday for a 6 p.m. district match with Choctaw.
