CHARLESTON, S.C. — Mason Haley’s first trip to the United States Golf Association Junior Championships at Daniel Island Golf Club was a learning experience.
The Enid High senior-to-be shot a five-over-par 77 in the second qualifying round to finish the 36-hole qualifying at 155, far out of the top 64 it would have taken to qualify for the match play which begins Wednesday.
Haley had a birdie on No. 6 and bogeys on Nos. 2, 5, 10 and 12 and a double bogey on No. 8. He did par the final six holes.
“It was rough,” Haley said. “I didn’t hit that many fairways … on a course like this you can’t miss too many fairways because the rough is really thick. I knew that going into the practice. I had a tough time putting.”
Haley called his round “a grind in the truest sense.”
“The course beat me up,” he said. “I tried my best. I got back out there, but the course got the best out of me.”
Haley hit a 350-yard drive on the par-five No. 6 hole into a fairway bunker. He “hacked it” out 125 yards from there and chipped to within three feet of the hole. He tapped in for the birdie.
“It felt good,” he said.
He was even par for the final six holes but didn’t take full comfort in that.
“I had so many good looks that I couldn’t capitalize on,” Haley said. “I was really close on No. 15 (par three) and I couldn’t make it. I missed a lot of four- to five-foot putts.”
He said it was hard reading the greens, “which were really big with a lot of underlying slopes).”
“I hit the wrong side a lot of times and had a lot of three-putts,” Haley said.
Despite the high scores, he saw a lot of positives from the experiences in his first national tournament.
He met a lot of college coaches and played with two players from Canada and Taiwan.
“It was a great experience,” he said. “I loved every minute of it. It shows what your golf game is. It exposes all of it. I learned a lot this week. There were 296 guys there and there were only 64 spots. It gets a lot of people.”
Haley will play in an American Junior Golf Association stop in Joplin, Mo., the second week of August.
“I’m hungry to get back,” Haley said. “I’m a little stoked coming off playing one of the hardest courses I’ve ever played in the biggest tournament you can play in. I was prepped. I gave it everything. The course just got me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.