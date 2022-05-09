Final Region 2 standings

Team Conf Overall

UA-Rich Mountain 27-5 35-16

Western 21-11 37-18

Murray State 18-14 30-23

NOC Enid 16-16 26-30

National Park 16-16 28-23

Carl Albert 14-18 22-34

South Arkansas 12-20 22-30-1

NOC Tonkawa 11-21 28-27

Redlands 9-23 20-36

Region 2 Tournament schedule

Thursday’s games

Game 1 — 10 a.m., East Central Mo. vs. NOC Enid

Game 2 — 1 p.m. — Western vs. Carl Albert

Game 3 — 4 p.m. — Murray State vs. National Park

Game 4 — 7 p.m. — UA-Rich Mountain vs. Southern Arkansas

Friday’s games

Game 5 — 10 a.m. — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

Game 6 —  1 p.m. — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser

Game 7 — 4 p.m. – Game 2 winner vs. Game 1 winner

Game 8 — 7 p.m. — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Saturday’s games

Game 9 — 10 a.m. — Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser

Game 10 — 1 p.m. — Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser

Game 11 — 4 p.m. — Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner

Game 12 — 7 p.m. — Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner

Sunday’s games

Game 13 — 3 p.m. — Game 11 loser vs. Game 12 winner

Game 14 — 6 p.m. — Championship — Game 13 winner vs. Game 11 winner

Monday’s game

Game 15 — 3 p.m. — 2nd championship, if necessary

