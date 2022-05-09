Final Region 2 standings
Team Conf Overall
UA-Rich Mountain 27-5 35-16
Western 21-11 37-18
Murray State 18-14 30-23
NOC Enid 16-16 26-30
National Park 16-16 28-23
Carl Albert 14-18 22-34
South Arkansas 12-20 22-30-1
NOC Tonkawa 11-21 28-27
Redlands 9-23 20-36
Region 2 Tournament schedule
Thursday’s games
Game 1 — 10 a.m., East Central Mo. vs. NOC Enid
Game 2 — 1 p.m. — Western vs. Carl Albert
Game 3 — 4 p.m. — Murray State vs. National Park
Game 4 — 7 p.m. — UA-Rich Mountain vs. Southern Arkansas
Friday’s games
Game 5 — 10 a.m. — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser
Game 6 — 1 p.m. — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser
Game 7 — 4 p.m. – Game 2 winner vs. Game 1 winner
Game 8 — 7 p.m. — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Saturday’s games
Game 9 — 10 a.m. — Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser
Game 10 — 1 p.m. — Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser
Game 11 — 4 p.m. — Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner
Game 12 — 7 p.m. — Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner
Sunday’s games
Game 13 — 3 p.m. — Game 11 loser vs. Game 12 winner
Game 14 — 6 p.m. — Championship — Game 13 winner vs. Game 11 winner
Monday’s game
Game 15 — 3 p.m. — 2nd championship, if necessary
