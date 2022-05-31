The fourth day of the 2022 NJCAA Division II Baseball World Series saw two upsets and the field narrowed down to the final four.
MERCER CO. 14,
HEARTLAND 11
With an out left, facing elimination, Mercer County (N.J.)’s Josearmando Diaz had what coach Fred Carella said was one of the biggest hits in school history. The hit put Mercer up over Heartland, defeating the No. 3 seed, 14-11.
“That’s Mercer baseball. That’s just what we do,” Carella said. “We are here to swing and we will piece it together.”
The win puts Mercer County into the final four. They face undefeated Madison on Wednesday.
Mercer jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first, but Heartland tied it in the second.
A four-run third for Mercer was capped by a Dan Ciotti RBI single to put the Vikings back on top.
The two traded the lead through the middle innings. When Diaz came up to bat, Mercer was down to its final out, facing elimination tied 11-11. The two runs put Mercer Co. up for good.
“Jose has been that guy for us all season long,” Carella said. “He came into the tournament hitting .490. He is one of the best players in Division II baseball and he proved it today.”
“This team is the best team I’ve ever been on,” Diaz said.
Jarrett May added another later that inning to pull out to a three-run lead.
Mercer closer Marco Martinez ended the game with a strikeout to Heartland’s Matt Murphy, ending the tournament for the No. 3 seed.
“The guys at the end have been our horses all year,” Carella said. “I wanted my best guys on the mound. They touched us up inthe eighth but these guys don’t quit. Marco went out in the ninth and did what I knew he could do.”
Mercer lost to Madison 10-2 on Saturday night to drop down to the loser’s bracket but now have a chance to knock Madison out with two wins in a row over the WolfPack.
FLORIDA STATE-JACKSONVILLE 7, LANSING 0
FSCJ starter Colby Lipovsky took advantage of a Lansing team that played until about 1 a.m. on Monday night as No. 8 FSCJ punched a ticket to the final four and a rematch with No. 1 Pear River.
“We have Pearl River again and it will be a battle just like it was the first time,” said FSCJ coach Brad Frick. “Hopefully we can be a little better than last time.”
Lipovsky threw 7.2 innings of shutout ball and allowed six hits, striking out six before Manny Reyes came in to close the game.
“It was a team win,” said Lipovsky. “Our offense had a good early onslaught. I haven’t really started in a while but I felt good today. My number was called and it was my time to step up. I’m proud of Manny for coming in and getting the shutout.”
Cam Wademan, Barry Eiseman, Evan Wickeri, Garrett Chun, Jack Gidcumb and Blake Wood drove in runs for the BlueWave as they eliminated the fifth seed.
Pearl River got the best of FSCJ on Sunday. Now the BlueWave has a chance to get revenge, if they don’t it will be back to Jacksonville.
Wednesday’s schedule:
3:30 p.m. — No. 1 Pearl River vs. No. 8 Florida State-Jacksonville if FSCJ loses they are eliminated, if not game two Thursday
7 p.m. — No. 2 Madison vs. No. 10 Mercer County if Mercer Co. loses they are eliminated, if not game two Thursday
