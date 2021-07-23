FARMINGTON, N.M. — The Majors will be entering uncharted waters when they begin pool play on Friday, July 23 at 9:30 a.m. in the Connie Mack World Series.
It’s the program’s first time participating in the tournament after making it through the South Plains Regional and maintaining a perfect 29-0 record over the summer season. The regional win defended the Majors 2020 title, which would have earned them a birth to the World Series had it not been canceled due to COVID-19.
“Oh man, it’s been pretty special,” Majors head coach Kris Webb said of the festivities.
The team met their host family on Wednesday, July 21 who the team will be staying with during their stay. On Thursday, July 22, there was a parade for all the team’s participating in the tournament.
“It’s been a pretty special experience up until this point so far but we’re excited for the baseball to start tomorrow,” Webb said.
Their opponent, the Farmington Sting, enters the tournament as an automatic qualifier due to being the host squad. Despite qualifying for every World Series since the tournament was moved to New Mexico in 1965, the hosting team has never won it all. The Majors will be the first Oklahoma representative to ever qualify for the tournament while it was in Farmington, N.M.
The Sting consists of mostly local players, with 18 of the team’s 22 players coming from Farmington High School.
Webb has put together one of the most talented teams in program history by targeting some of the top collegiate prospects in Oklahoma, in addition to some local talent. The team’s pitching staff has been one of the team’s biggest strengths this summer, consisting of Eastern Oklahoma State College commit Bode Brooks, Keaton Ruthardt (Cowley Community College commit), Carson Benge (Oklahoma State commit), Nate Herchock (NOC Enid commit) and former Plainsmen Blake Priest (Cowley Community College commit) and Maddux Mayberry (NOC Enid commit).
Mayberry decided to join the Jets following the success he’s seen on the mound with the Majors this season. He’d previously committed to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M to play both football and baseball, but ultimately chose to focus on just baseball and play for NOC Enid. Webb said he’s probably going to start Mayberry on the mound in the team’s first game for a few innings.
“He’s been absolutely special for us. He’s been a top of the rotation guy. He throws pitches for a strikes, he competes and he just works fast. The guys love him, he pitches to contact and our defense is usually pretty good behind him too.”
Webb has a deep bullpen to rely on, and has used each of them in important moments this season. The combination of Brooks in a starter role and Priest as the team’s closer has been particularly effective for Enid. Kingfisher native Ian Daugherty was named the MVP of the Connie Mack State Tournament after batting .444 with 10 RBIs, two doubles, a home run and 10 runs scored.
Webb said that the thing that separates him from other players is his character.
“Class-act kid you hear this stuff all the time the cliches where he’s a really good player, but he’s a better kid. That phrase was made for Ian Daugherty.” Webb said of the future Oklahoma State Cowboy. “He’s a great leader, always positive, always ‘Yes sir.”
Benge was named the MVP of the South Plains Regional after batting .632 in the tournament and was one for two with a sac-fly in the championship game. He also pitched in the semifinal game against the Oklahoma Drillers, allowing just two hits and striking out batters en route to a 10-2 win. After the game, Webb called Benge “one of the most talented players to ever put his name in the lineup” for the Majors.
Former Plainsmen Kade Goeke (NOC Enid commit) and Zac McEachern (Northwestern Oklahoma State commit) also made the trip to New Mexico with the team.
The team will play their second pool play game on Saturday, July 24 at 1:30 p.m. against Knights Baseball Academy in the first of a double-header. The second will be at 5:30 against the Colton Nighthawks.
The Midland Redskins of Cincinnati, Ohio will likely be the team to beat in the tournament. They’ve won 16 World Series titles since the tournament was moved to New Mexico, and have won the last three.
Bracket play will run until the championship game on Saturday, July 31.
