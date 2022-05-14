Best friends Mason Feightner and Cooper Reinhardt of Enid were remembering the good times after being eliminated from the Class 6A state boys tennis tournament Friday.
Feightner and Reinhardt fell to No. 4 seed Jack Heyman and Wesley Redman, 6-4, 6-2 in the first round and to Deer Creek Edmond’s Miles Hulbert and Colton Miller, 6-3, 6-3 in consolations.
“It’s hard,’’ Feightner said, “but we have some good things going for us.’’
“It’s tough,’’ Reinhardt said, “but it was fun to be here (state) together and with coach (Wade) Rogers. I will have a brother (Feightner) for the rest of my life and I will have a coach that I can go back to anytime.’’
Feightner said he will have a lot of good memories. “We had a good run this season. It will be hard to go our separate ways” (Feightner to NOC Enid and Reinhardt to the Air Force Academy),”
The duo finished 12-14 this season.
“I thought they played hard,’’ Rogers said. “I know they were disappointed with how it ended, but they had a good run and I’m proud of them. We had some double faults here and there and some unforced errors, but there was no problem with effort.’’
