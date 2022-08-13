Enid freshman Sophia Faulk said she was “very nervous" before making her varsity cross country debut Saturday at the Enid Invitational at Northern Hills (NOC Enid) golf course.
She didn’t show it, however, as she won the girls race with a time of 15:08.25 over the 2-mile course.
EHS sophomore Blake Jensen took the boys race with a time of 11:30.75. The girls beat out Putnam City West (15-48) for the team title while the boys beat out the Patriots (17-44).
“I get nervous before every single meet," Faulk said. “My goal was to win. This means a lot to me. I was very excited."
Faulk took the lead with approximately a fourth of the way through and didn’t give it up.
“I kind of got stuck in the middle for a while before I got ahead of everybody," she said. “I wanted to make people chase me."
Faulk was shooting to be in the 14-minute range but said she was pleased with her time.
“It was very nice out there today," she said.
EHS runners took the top six spots in the girls as Faulk was followed by Sarah Bonebreak, 15:39.81; Loren Simpson, 16:29; Camry Carmichael, 16:34.18; Gabrielle Hunter, 16:37.75; and Brionna Clayton, 17:27.97.
Bonebreak said her goal was “to do my best" and she felt she did that Saturday.
Simpson, who has been doubling in volleyball, said she felt like she was “fairly solid throughout the race … I had a good kick. I’m so proud of Sophie ... I adore her so much. You could tell she was motivated."
Carmichael, in her first varsity race, said she finished higher than expected.
“I’m so very proud of the girls," said Pacers coach Mark Johnson. “They stuck together and pushed each other. I couldn’t be happier."
Jensen accomplished his goal of finishing in the 11:30s in getting his first varsity individual victory.
“It feels great," he said. “I’ve made a big improvement from last year. I know how to run cross country a lot more now."
Jensen credited new Plainsmen coach Justin DeClerck for the win.
“Honestly, it was in the mindset," he said. “Coach has helped me focused and that has pushed me to go harder."
Jensen led the entire race.
“I wanted to go out fast and leave nothing to chance," he said.
Teammates Camryn Gantt (12:19.81) and Landon Jung (12:23.81) were second and third. Hudson Plummer (12:50.54) and Zane Briix (13:07.18) were fifth and sixth.
Gantt said he basically did what he wanted to do but was disappointed with his second mile. Jung, a freshman, said he had been shooting for fifth.
“I did better than I thought I would," he said. “I was making sure I was breathing properly."
Plummer said he felt good after the first mile but his legs started to hurt the second.
“The boys came out really strong," DeClerck said. “We learned a lot about ourselves. This is something we can build off of the rest of the season."
The EHS teams will go to Deer Creek Edmond Monday.
Cassidy Lebeda, an eighth-grade girl from Waller, won the middle school mixed race with a time of 6:30.50 over the 1-mile course.
Enid Invitational results
Girls
Team — Enid 15, Putnam City West 48
Individual — 1. Sophia Faulk, Enid, 15:08.25; 2. Sarah Bonebreak, Enid, 15:39.81; 3. Loren Simpson, Enid, 16:29; 4. Camry Carmichael, 16:34.18; 5. Gabrielle Hunter, Enid, 16:37.75; 6. Brionna Clayton, Enid, 17:27.97; 7. Evie Terry, Enid High School Virtual, 17:32.91; 8. Piper Terry, Enid High School Virtual, 17:33.31; 9. Alison Marquez, PC West, 18:38.44; 10. Yorelmy Munoz Deleon, PC West, 18:46.50. Other EHS — 11. Katie Hopkinson, 19:03.03; 14. Emma Holland, 20:28.18; 15. Zuleyma Castellan, Enid, 20:28.46; 16. Kenzie Maxey, 22:07.18.
Boys
Team — Enid 17, Putnam City West 44
Individual — 1. Blake Jensen, Enid, 11:30.75; 2. Camryn Gantt, Enid, 12:19.81; 3. Landon Jung, Enid, 12:23.81; 4. Richard Buz, PC West, 12:44.22; 5. Hudson Plummer, Enid, 12:50.84; 6. Zane Briix, Enid, 13:07.18; 7. Kelvin Pereira, PC West, 13:12.94; 8. Kyle Llamas, Enid, 13:23.91; 9. Cooper McKee, Enid, 13:28.15; 10. Raul Barrios, PC West, 13:37.97. Other Enid times — 12. Jack Denney, 14:04.53; 14. Karson LaRue, Enid, 15:12.75; 18. Matthew Reames,16:35.72; 20. Lucas Martinez, 18:43.66
Middle School
Mixed
Individual — 1. Cassidy Lebeda, Waller, 6:30.50; 2. Mykael Padilla, Emerson-Longfellow, 6:54.97; 3. Issac Jones, Waller, 7:02.12; 4. Pierce Henderson, Waller, 7:04.88; 5. Jaden Severe, Waller, 7:06.15; 6. Sarah Jensen, Waller, 7:08.22; 7. Jerry Venable, Waller, 7:21.12; 8. Addison Yates, Waller, 7:21.37; 9. Peyton Kilbourne, Waller, 7:46.34; 10. Ezekiel Chee, Waller, 7:59.22; 11. Taliyah Canchola, Waller, 8;10.81; 12. Jenna Jones, Waller, 8:41.94; 13. Jovanny Rivera, Emerson-Longfellow, 9:25.15; 14. Izabella Terry, Enid Middle School Virtual, 10:06.53
