Oh what a first inning for Enid against traditional power Jenks at Pacer Field Tuesday.
The Pacers scored three runs on four hits, including a bases-loaded double by Mady Withey which went over the head of the left fielder to bring in all three runs.
Jenks scored twice in the top half of the inning, but the frame ended on a 6-4-3 double play (Withey to Haley Hibbets to Kinzley Lebeda).
The last six innings weren’t so memorable.
Jenks’ Cali Worsham recovered from a slow start to retire 19 straight batters, including three up and three down the last six frames.
The Lady Trojans broke the game open with four runs in the third with a three-run homer by Paitdn Hedges being the big blow to go up 7-3. Kinze Corthan had five RBI with an RBI double in the third and a two-RBI single in the seventh to key the 11-3 Jenks win.
“It was closer than the score indicated," said Enid coach Chris Jensen. “We were real competitive for four or five innings. We just have to put complete games together and get over the hump. We have a lot of girls who have been playing since their freshman and sophomore years that need to step up and lead us."
Worsham had only one strikeout but was aided by a strong defense.
“She knuckled down after that," Jensen said of Worsham. “She started to rely on her changeup. She didn’t throw that a lot of times our first time up. It was pretty devastating. She recognized pretty quickly she wouldn’t be able to throw the fastballs by us. She started to change speeds. We have to make the adjustments."
Katelyn Brezdicek and Kinzley Lebeda had Enid’s other hits.
Jensen was encouraged the Pacers went from striking out 20 times in a doubleheader loss to Sand Springs Monday to just once Tuesday.
“I thought our approach at the plate was night and day different from Monday," he said. “We will continue to work on this and take a lot of batting practice and get ready for Thursday."
Jensen said the Pacers (3-5 overall and 0-3 in district) will need to score more than three runs to win district games.
“We hit the ball to the fence a couple of times and they made plays," he said. “Their left side of the infield is phenomenal."
While Jenks was impressive in the field, Jensen looked back on a couple of plays Enid could have made that may have been a difference. One was right before Hedges’ home run.
“We had a play that we probably should have made on defense and we didn’t, and that made us pay with that three-run homer,’’ Jensen said. “That kind of takes the wind out of your sails, but it happens."
Camryn Patterson took the loss, allowing eighth hits and seven runs after being removed after Hedges’ home run.
Reliever Withey threw well in relief allowing a run in the sixth before giving up three in the seventh on the strength of three hits, a fielder's choice and a walk.
The Pacers will visit Alva at 5 p.m. Thursday. Jensen is undecided on his starting pitcher.
