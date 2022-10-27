Enid News & Eagle
No. 3-ranked Fairview will attempt to clinch the District A-1 championship when the Yellowjackets (5-0 in district and 8-0 overall) host second-place Burns Flat-Dill City (4-1, 7-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Yellowjackets have been dominant this season in A-1 play with an average victory margin of 41.8 points. The visiting Eagles dropped from No. 8 to No. 10 in the Class A poll after suffering their first loss of the season, 35-16, to Hooker last week.
Quarterback Jax Bernard has thrown for 22 touchdowns — 11 to Reed Martens and has run for seven more scores. Fairview’s secondary has allowed only two touchdowns this season.
The Yellowjackets are riding an 18-game regular season winning streak. They lead the series, 3-1 with Burns Flat’s lone win coming in 2020, 12-6.
North Rock Creek (2-3, 3-5) at Kingfisher (3-2, 5-3)
First-ever meeting between the two schools. The Yellowjackets can clinch a playoff berth with a victory.
Kingfisher outlasted McLoud, 21-14, to put themselves in the driver’s seat for a playoff berth. North Rock Creek is coming off a 48-7 loss to No. 5-ranked Perkins-Tryon.
Jax Sternberger has thrown for 10 touchdowns and has ran for six more, including a 70-yarder for the winning touchdown against McLoud. Kingfisher allowed only 57 yards rushing — the fourth time it has held an opponent under 60 yards rushing.
Millwood (5-0, 7-1) at
Hennessey (4-1, 6-1)
The visiting No. 3 Falcons can clinch the District 2A-1 championship with a victory over the high-flying Eagles, who have had three-straight 50-point plus scoring outputs in a four-game winning streak. Millwood has won seven straight since a 35-28 loss to Heritage Hall Sept. 1.
Hennessey can move into a first-place tie with Millwood with a win.
Eagles freshman quarterback Titan Hix broke a school record by running for seven touchdowns in a 50-40 win over Alva last week. Hennessey had a season-high 315 yards rushing. The Eagles have had only one turnover — a fumble — during the winning streak.
Millwood is 4-0 against the Eagles. The Falcons won the last meeting, 39-7 in 2003.
OCS (4-1, 6-2) at Alva (2-3, 3-5)
OCS can clinch second in 2A-1 by beating the Goldbugs and Millwood beating the Eagles. An OCS win and a Millwood loss would force a three-way tie for the 2A-1 lead.
The Saints had a five-game winning streak broken by Millwood, 40-13 last week. Alva gave up 50 or more points for the third time in a 50-40 loss to Hennessey last week.
The Goldbugs have had scored 40 or more points the last three weeks. Quarterback Daylon Malone threw for 273 yards and four scores against the Eagles.
OCS leads the series, 8-4. The Saints have won the last eight meetings.
Medford (4-1, 5-3) at
Buffalo (3-2, 4-4)
Buffalo is a game behind Medford and Timberlake in the C-3 standings. A Medford win would clinch at least third in the district and would set up a second-place meeting with Timberlake next week.
Medford had a four-game winning streak broken by No. 2 Waynoka, 72-26 last week. Buffalo beat Sharon-Mutual, 42-8.
Buffalo has won the last six meetings and leads the series 6-2 since 1976.
Cherokee (2-1, 3-5) at
Pond Creek-Hunter (2-1, 4-4)
Cherokee’s offense has exploded during a two-game winning streak, scoring 56 points against Garber and 58 against Kremlin-Hillsdale last week. Pond Creek-Hunter looks to bounce back from a 70-24 loss to Ringwood.
The two teams are tied with Ringwood for second place in District B-2. If the Chiefs win and Red Devils beat Garber, they would play for second next week. The Panthers, with a win, would be in position to play OBA for at least a shared district title next week.
Quarterback Kai McHenry has scored 15 touchdowns this season and has thrown for four more. Cherokee has had only one turnover the last three weeks.
Pond Creek-Hunter leads the series, 14-12 since 1976. The Panthers have won four of the last five meetings.
DCLA (0-5, 0-8)
at Waynoka (5-0, 8-0)
No. 2 Waynoka can clinch the district C-1 championship with a win over the winless Eagles.
Jace Dunn ran for 130 yards and scored four touchdowns in the 72-26 rout of Medford last week.
DCLA’s Dawson Scott has scored all four of his team’s touchdowns this fall.
Waynoka leads the series, 8-2. They have won the last three meetings.
Okeene (1-2, 4-4) at
Canton (0-3, 3-5)
The Whippets try to bounce back from last week’s 52-6 loss to No. 4 Seiling last week. The Whippets can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Tigers, who fell to Southwest Covenant, 54-52 for their fourth straight loss last week.
William Karbs scored Okeene’s lone touchdown against Seiling on a four-yard run.
Okeene leads the series, 36-4 since 1970 but Canton has won two of the last three meetings.
Sharon-Mutual (1-4, 2-5) at
Timberlake (4-1, 7-1)
Timberlake, ranked No. 4 in Class C, can set up a second-place meeting with Medford in District C-1 with a win.
The Tigers topped the 50-point mark for the fifth time this season in a 58-8 rout of Boise City last week.
Merrick Judd has scored 24 touchdowns for the Tigers. Avery Wallace has scored 10 touchdowns and has thrown for 12 more.
Sharon-Mutual has lost three straight, including a 42-8 loss to Buffalo last week.
Timberlake leads the series, 10-5 having won the last meeting, 34-20 in 2019.
Covington-Douglas (3-0, 7-1) at
Seiling (3-0, 7-1)
Covington-Douglas has suffered one loss all season, in the season-opener against Timberlake, 28-26. Seiling, too has suffered one loss, a loss to OBA, 58-34.
Since the loss, C-D has rolled to a seven-game winning streak, winning each game by at least two touchdowns and winning six of them by at least 20 points. Over that time, C-D has shut out three teams, including in each of the last two weeks.
With the exception of the week two win over Laverne, Seiling has beaten each opponent by at least 30 points.
Seiling won, 36-26 last season.
Ringwood (2-1, 3-5) at
Garber (0-3, 4-4)
Garber will be glad to get back home after a 48-0 loss to OBA last weekend while Ringwood is coming off a 70-24 win over Pond Creek-Hunter.
Ringwood is looking for its first winning streak of the season while Garber is looking for its first district win of the 2022 campaign.
In three district games, Garber is scoring 30 points per game, but giving up 55.3 per game. Ringwood, however, is scoring 45 points per game and only giving up 12.6 per game in district play.
The two last played in 2019. Ringwood won 42-24.
