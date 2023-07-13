By Bruce Campbell
For the Enid News & Eagle
Dallas Hunt might have raised some eyes when he changed jobs recently within the Cherokee Strip Conference going from Burlington to Ringwood, whom he lost to 54-53 on Jan. 3 on a buzzer-beater.
Hunt makes one thing clear: He is not taking the “If you can’t beat them, join them” approach.
Ringwood contacted him when there was a second vacancy in the basketball coaching staff. Kyle Hatfield, who had agreed to take the boys job, said he would be happy to take the girls if Hunt could coach the boys.
“They asked me if I was interested and that made it a lot easier to reach out here (Ringwood),” Hunt said. “Burlington’s future is bright. They have a lot of young talent. There are a lot of good sixth-graders in their system. They are going to be good for a couple of years. That’s (leaving Burlington because of a loss to Ringwood) not the case at all.”
The move is more for family reasons.
Hunt recently married and his wife Melissa owns a dance studio (Hype) in Enid. He had commuted back and forth from Enid to Burlington. Hatfield is married to Hunt’s cousin.
“It gets me closer to family,” Hunt said. “It’s amazing. I’m getting the opportunity to work with Kyle, which is phenomenal.”
Hunt, in his first year as a head coach, saw Burlington go from 4-21 to 10-16. Hunt, 27, was a longtime assistant at alma mater Garber before that.
All of the Burlington starters are coming back. The Red Devils were 19-7 a year ago but return only two starters in Rowdy Schmidt and Cody Conaway.
“I learned a lot last year,” Hunt said. “I had a lot of ups and downs but I’m feeling more confident in my decisions. I have my mentors Will (former Garber coach Will Jones) and Fletcher (current Garber coach Reed) that I can reach out to. I’m feeling more comfortable for sure.”
Hunt will have to make some adjustments. At Burlington, he had a guard-focused team. At Ringwood, the team will be working through the post with Schmidt and Conaway.
Hunt’s first emphasis is on defense. He set a goal last year of holding opponents under 45 points. Every time the Elks did that, Hunt said, they won.
“We pride ourselves on taking charges and creating offense through defense,” Hunt said. “If you play defense, the offense will come.”
Hunt sees his youth as a big positive.
“I’m always eager to learn and I come into practice with a lot of high energy,” he said.
He likes to get that energy going by playing music during practice.
“I’m never too prideful to learn,” Hunt said. “My drive allows us to have more uptempo and putting in new things. I’m not stuck in old ways.”
He follows mentors Jones and Reed in relating to players that it’s more than just basketball.
“Our ultimate job is to create good young men,” Hunt said. “I relate to players that it’s more than just a game. We want them to be leaders and be good young men. To do that, you have to have a strong relationship with them and I hope my players feel the same way.”
Because the transition was so late, Hunt was not able to coach his team in summer basketball. Hatfield took them to a 5-3 record in the respected Okarche summer league.
Hunt has watched videos and gone over scouting reports. It is an advantage he has seen Ringwood from an opposition side.
“I’m super excited for the opportunity,” Hunt said. “I have a good idea of what each player can do and that gives me a head start in putting pieces together. When I was at Burlington, I could see how respectful those kids were.”
Hunt and Hatfield will both be football assistants under second-year coach Eric Bradley. Both assisted Bradley in the Covington-Douglas summer passing league. Hunt was a two-way star at Garber as a receiver and defensive back.
“When I was at Burlington, I lost out on football,” he said. “I enjoy the Friday night lights. I’m excited to get back on the field and work with coach Bradley. It gives me a chance to connect with the players earlier. At small schools, you have to have a lot of three- and four-sport athletes. I’m here to support all the programs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.