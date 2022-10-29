EDMOND — Normally, holding up a state runner-up trophy is a joyful time for a cross country team.
Not so much for Chisholm’s boys Saturday at the Class 3A state meet, as a bad break resulted in the No. 1-ranked Longhorns finishing behind Regent Prep (88-104 for the team title).
Malachi Hisey, the Longhorns’ No. 1 runner, fell during the race, causing him to finish 31st overall with a time of 18:10.82.
He was running up with teammates Hayden Harmon, who was ninth (17:21), and Karsen Hennigh, who was 16th (17:42.60).
“That made a little bit of a difference,” said Chisholm coach Jim Coleman. “If he finishes close to Hennigh, we win the thing. I’m not going to blame it on that, but it was a factor. That’s part of sports. You hope things go right, but when it doesn’t, you have to see how you handle it.
“Finishing second is usually good, but we had high expectations. We were trying to win it. The kids ran well and did what they needed to do, but unfortunately we had a mishap. It was close, but not quite good enough.”
Regent Prep had the first- (Jeremiah Tangren) and fourth-place (Evan Heiden) finishers individually.
“That made the difference,” Coleman said.
Harmon was a feel-good story. He had been limited in his workouts the past three weeks because of a knee injury. Most of his training was done on a bicycle.
“We were just trying to get him healthy enough so he could run,” Coleman said. “He ran well.”
Other CHS times were Aiden Burd, 42nd, 18:29.95; Trenton Cheslic, 52nd, 18:43.20; and Ryken Burrell, 127th, 20:30.68.
The Chisholm girls were seventh (297) behind fifth-place Alva (138) and sixth-place Hennessey (254). Regent Prep won with 56.
Addison Pecha of the Lady Longhorns medaled, taking eighth in a personal-best time of 12:50.37. Other CHS times were Lauren Nelson, 67th, 14:15.71; Chloe Frye, 83rd, 14:26.70; Emma Green, 86th, 14:29.21; Emily Nelson, 109th, 14:55.79; Josslyn McDaniel, 110th, 14:56.73; and Emma Smith, 111th, 14:57.54.
“That was definitely Addison’s best race,” Coleman said. “We have been running up with Alva and Hennessey all year and that’s where we finished today. That’s all you can ask of them — to do their best. It was a lot better than we did last year (19th).”
All the Chisholm boys and girls will return next year.
“The girls got a lot of good experience today,” Coleman said. “What happened today should give the boys more motivation. We got some good ones coming up from the eighth grade. Things are looking good.”
Alva’s Lakin Gaddy earned one of the five individual gold medals with a fourth-place finish (12:34.60) over the two-mile course. Emma Sipe was Hennessey’s top finisher with a 36th-place finish (13:46.01).
EHS’ Faulk has PR at 6A state
Enid freshman Sophia Faulk cut her personal-best time by more than 32 seconds in finishing 77th at the Class 6A girls meet. She had a time of 21:26.40.
“That’s exactly what you want to do at state,” said EHS coach Mark Johnson. “Her third mile was great. She passed a lot of runners. I’m very proud of her. I hope she can lead us to state next year.”
Faulk was 14th among the freshmen runners in the field.
Timberlake 3rd in Class 2A boys
Defending champion Timberlake was third in the 2A boys championship with 194 points. Hooker (41) and Velma-Alma (154) were second and third.
Payton Glenn was the Tigers’ top finisher, taking 17th in 17:50.39.
OBA was 10th with 424 points, while Lomega was 20th with 424.
Samuel Cooper was OBA’s highest finisher, taking 50th in 18:44.76. He was followed by Graydon Bruyn, 58th, 18:58.31; Brendon Tubbs, 62nd, 19:07.56; Wyatt Hofen, 96th, 20:01.99; Asher Hopper, 99th, 20:04.14; Jacob Buller, 107th, 20:17.39; and Creighton Hofen, 20:31.24.
Jonah Pendergraft was Lomega’s highest finisher, taking 72nd in 19:14.51.
Two area individuals medaled. Watonga’s Brayden Cowan was second in 16:31.17, while Pond Creek-Hunter’s Gabe Jones was 15th in 17:38.39.
Cherokee, Fairview in top 10 in 2A girls
Cherokee’s girls were seventh in 2A with 234 points, while Fairview was 10th with 272 and Deer Creek-Lamont 18th with 424. Hooker (41) won the team title.
Abby Guffy led the Lady Chiefs’ charge with a ninth-place finish with a time of 12:53.04, good enough for one of five silver medals given out.
Kayde Archer (14:21.70) was Fairview’s highest finisher with a time of 14:21.70. Jael Lowery (13:28.35) was DCLA’s highest finisher, taking 28th.
Katelyn Penner of Okeene was third individually with a time of 12:37.15. Kremlin-Hillsdale’s Maddy Lockhart was 16th in 13:01.26. Watonga’s Reese Coleman was 17th in 13:05.70.
