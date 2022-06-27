As he enters his senior season, Fairview’s Austin Houk will have a choice to make soon: which college he will attend.
Houk’s decision has become crowded recently.
In the past week the Fairview tight end and linebacker has picked up three offers, with one being in his backyard.
“I went to camp at Northwestern Oklahoma State on Thursday,” Houk said. “Then, on Friday I was at another camp and Bethel and Graceland offered me.”
For many recruits, the summertime is the height of their recruiting. Mega camps often feature upwards of 20 schools at a time, giving recruits great exposure.
“It’s a great place,” Houk said of NWOSU. “There are good coaches and a family atmosphere. I love the small-town atmosphere that it brings.”
Not only does NWOSU provide a chance for Houk to stay local — he would also attend the same school his mom did.
“It’s exciting,” he said of the proximity. “It would allow my family to come watch me more. My mother also graduated from there.”
Bethel College is the second-closest to Northwest Oklahoma on Houk’s list. The NAIA school is located in North Newton, Kan. The Threshers went 9-2 last season.
“Coach Ben Mitchum (BC director of scouting) is a great man of faith and seems like a really genuine coach, Houk said of his relationship with Bethel.
Graceland is a bit farther away, located in Southern Iowa.
The relationship with Graceland also involves Houk’s family spanning back to his brother’s recruiting process.
Their D-line coach is coach McQuillan. He is a previous coach at SWOSU that recruited my brother there,” he said. “We have stayed in touch since then.”
The next step in the recruiting process for Houk, along with collecting more offers, is to schedule his official visits, but that’s not something Houk is rushing.
I’m not sure on official visits quite yet,” he said. “I plan to go to some game day visits and things like that.”
Houk doesn’t have a favorite out of the three yet. Last season, Houk was a force for Fairview with 13 sacks and 26 catches for 478 yards and eight scores. He also had six forced fumbles.
