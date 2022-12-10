EDMOND — In a six-point quarterfinal win two weeks ago over Stroud, Fairview was pushed liked it hadn’t been the entire football season. That experience proved invaluable on Saturday night against No. 3-ranked Gore in the Class A title game.
The fourth-ranked Yellowjackets stayed collected even when falling behind in the fourth quarter. They answered with a go-ahead 14-yard touchdown run by Blake Perez with 6:52 left and a defensive stand en route to a 32-28 win at Chad Richison Stadium.
Perez had 36 carries for 166 yards and two touchdowns for Fairview (15-0), which won the third state title in the program’s history and its first since 1999.
“We talked about it all week,” Fairview coach Robert Bernard said. “We’ve been in that situation. We wanted to get to the fourth quarter, make them uncomfortable and see what happens. Our kids did that. There were some ups and downs through that fourth quarter, but in the end, we got it done.
“We had been in a situation where we had struggled a little bit. We have a great group of seniors and they kind of kept us together.”
Gore (14-1) hadn’t trailed after halftime all season and hadn’t had a winning margin fewer than 34 points all season. The Pirates took a 28-24 lead with 9:10 left after a 99-yard touchdown drive, but didn’t manage a first down on their subsequent possession after falling behind, then failed to stop Fairview from grinding out the final 5:03 on the ground.
Officials penalized Gore eight times for 64 yards and coach Brandon Tyler said he thought those calls — several of which he disagreed with — and other rulings made a difference in the result of the game.
“We fell four points short right there,” Tyler said. “We had a chance to score right there on the turnover (in the first quarter) to make it 21-7. We had a chance to go in right there before halftime.
“Every time we got a stop, the referees bailed them out all night. It is what it is. They didn’t catch a pass one time, we get a fumble and they give it back to them. We have the ball down here and they give it to them. Pass interference a number of times. It is what it is. If that’s the best officiating crew in Oklahoma, then we’re in trouble.”
An interception by Gore’s Noah Cooper at the Fairview 21 early in the third quarter led to a 16-yard touchdown pass from Cooper to Wyatt Marrell, putting the Pirates ahead 21-17. Fairview responded with a 10-play, 67-yard scoring drive and went up 24-21 on a 2-yard touchdown run by Perez.
The Yellowjackets then recovered a muffed kickoff by Gore at the Gore 36 and drove to the 1, but Gore’s Ben Kirkpatrick and Dayne Perryman stopped Perez on a fourth-and-goal play from the 1. Then the Pirates went on their 13-play, 99-yard march, capped by a 4-yard touchdown pass from Cooper to Perryman.
Fairview took over at its own 36 after the kickoff. A fourth-down pass interference call against Gore gave the Yellowjackets a first down at the Gore 14 and Perez scored on the next play, then ran in a 2-point conversion for a 32-28 lead.
“We just kept our head in the game and stayed focused,” Perez said, adding that having played before in a tight game “lets you know how the pressure feels and how good you are.”
Perez, a senior, finished the season with 1,922 yards rushing and 31 touchdowns.
Cooper completed 12 of 18 passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns and led the Pirates in rushing with 90 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. Gore’s other primary offensive weapon, running back Gunner Dozier, aggravated an arm injury in the first half and was mostly ineffective after that, although he had 61 yards on nine carries, including a 54-yard touchdown run.
Fairview quarterback Jax Bernard completed 13 of 25 passes for 128 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 41 yards and a score on seven carries. Reed Martens led the Yellowjackets in receiving with six catches for 59 yards.
“I’m excited for everybody — for our town, for our community,” Robert Bernard said. “The support we have is unbelievable.”
After holding Gore to a 3-and-out on the game’s first possession, Fairview marched 59 yards and scored on a 14-yard run by Jax Bernard, and his extra-point kick put the Yellowjackets up 7-0.
It didn’t last long, as Dozier reeled off his touchdown run two plays after the kickoff. After a Fairview punt, Gore needed only four plays to score, on a 17-yard run by Cooper. The Pirates then recovered a Fairview fumble on the ensuing kickoff, but Christian O’Connor missed a 25-yard field-goal attempt for Gore.
Fairview’s Kaleb Outhier recovered a muffed punt to set up the Yellowjackets at the Gore 16 and on the next play, Barnard hit Austin Houk on a touchdown pass and the game was tied at 14-14 just 17 seconds into the second quarter.
A 19-yard field goal by Jax Bernard — his fifth field goal of the postseason — gave Fairview a 17-14 lead with 3:26 left in the first half. Gore’s Jackson Duke fumbled at the Fairview 8 in the final seconds of the half and Perez recovered. Perez then fumbled on the next play, but the Yellowjackets recovered to avoid potential disaster.
It was the first time all season Gore had trailed at halftime.
