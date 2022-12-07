Fairview is savoring the moment as the 14-0 Yellowjackets prepare to face 14-0 Gore for the Class A state football championship at 7 p.m. Saturday at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.
“It is a great feeling being in the state finals for a couple of reasons," said Yellowjackets coach Robert Bernard. “One, I have seen what these young men have sacrificed and the amount of work they have put in. Two, when you hear these guys talk about playing in a game that they have dreamed of playing in, it is a great feeling."
The Yellowjackets were last in the state finals in 1999 when they defeated Nowata, 39-14. They received a letter of congratulations from then Heritage Hall star Wes Welker, who would go on to have a distinguished NFL career.
“They are handling the hype pretty well," Bernard said. “Practices have been very focused. They are locked in on the game plan and are looking forward to playing on Saturday."
Both teams put up impressive numbers.
Fairview is averaging 42.2 points per game while allowing 12.8. They have wins over Snyder, 60-0; Christian Heritage, 46-14; Stroud, 27-21; and Colcord, 38-22 in the playoffs.
Gore is averaging 57.6 points per game while allowing only 6.0 with eight shutouts. The Pirates have wins over Fairland, 63-6; Woodland, 55-20; Crescent, 69-13; and Hominy, 48-12 in the playoffs. They have been held under 50 points only twice.
The Pirates are led by running backs Garrett Dozier and Jackson Duke, both of whom rushed for three touchdowns against Hominy. Dozier had 163 yards as Gore gained 408 yards on the ground. Quarterback Noah Cooper rushed for 124 yards and one score.
“Gore is a very good football team," Bernard said. “They are a senior-heavy group with a lot of really good football players. They are solid in every phase of the game and very few weaknesses. They are a big, physical run team and they mix in enough pass to keep you honest on defense."
Stopping the run will be the key for the Yellowjackets, Bernard said.
“If you can’t do that, it will be a long night," he said.
Tegan Gilchrist leads the Fairview defense with 114 tackles and one interception. He is followed by Micah Winans (110 tackles, four interceptions), Austin Houk (69 tackles, 15 tackles for losses and 13 sacks), Blake Perez (47 tackles, two interceptions), Boden Miller (87 tackles, one interception, three sacks), Kaden Pettus (65 tackles, 10 tackles for losses, four sacks), Ethan Wallace (55 tackles, three sacks) and Mikka Wheeler (67 tackles, two interceptions).
The Yellowjackets' success can be tied to their large number of offensive weapons.
Perez has rushed for 1,756 yards and 29 touchdowns, followed by Grant Church with 421 yards and seven TDs and Jax Bernard with 335 yards and eight touchdowns. Bernard has completed 195 of 276 passes for 2,916 yards and 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Reed Martens has 62 catches for 906 yards and 15 touchdowns. He is followed by Houk (38 catches for 712 yards and nine touchdowns), Isaiah Burris (35 catches, 574 yards and six TDs) and Brant Strader (41 catches, 456 yards, four TDs).
Perez has had 30 or more carries the last three games and has been the workhorse, especially in the second half. Coach Bernard said the Fairview offensive line has been playing its best football “right now."
“Blake is playing his best football right now," said coach Bernard. “He will do whatever he has to do for us to win the game, but he will be the first person to tell you his success has to do with the guys up front."
Spreading the ball “will be huge on Saturday," coach Bernard said.
“It has made us who we are," he said. “All year we have prided ourselves on being a team that has many weapons, not a team with one. We have four guys with at least 40 catches. That is tough for any defense to defend."
Jax Bernard has kicked four field goals in the playoffs, including two in the Stroud win.
“The ability to kick field goals is definitely a weapon," said coach Bernard. “It is nice knowing you can come away with points even though you don’t score touchdowns."
Coach Bernard said the Pirates are physical and run to the ball “really well."
“Probably what impresses me the most is they don’t miss very many tackles," he said. “They will make you earn everything they get."
The Yellowjackets have played on artificial turf, so that won’t be a distraction. He said playing on Saturday gives the Yellowjackets another day to prepare.
Fairview’s community support has been “awesome," coach Bernard said.
“It is a special time for the guys to represent their town, their community and their school," he said.
The 2022 Yellowjackets legacy, coach Bernard said, “is their willingness to put this team above themselves." From the first day of summer pride to now, they decided to work together to do something special.
“It has just built from there," said coach Bernard. “It has been a long season and definitely a grind, but they decided no matter what they would play for the guy next to them. When you get a group like that, special things can happen."
Fairview also won a state title in 1946. Gore is seeking its first-ever title. The two teams have not met in the playoffs in recent years (post 1970).
The game can be heard on KXLS (95.7 FM).
