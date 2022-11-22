Kingfisher has traditionally been preparing for playoff games during Thanksgiving.
While Kingfisher was eliminated in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs by No. 2 ranked Lincoln Christian, 48-12 last week, football will still be part of the holidays in the community.
No. 4 Fairview (12-0) and No. 14 Stroud (9-2) will travel to Kingfisher for a 7 p.m. Class A quarterfinal Friday.
Both teams are in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2018.
Fairview is living up to its No. 3 preseason ranking. Stroud ranked No. 11 in the preseason.
The two teams have not met in the postseason in recent years (post 1970).
The Yellowjackets used an explosive offense to go through the regular season undefeated for the second straight season.
Fairview was held under 40 points only once this season — a 30-6 win over Mooreland on Oct. 13.
The Yellowjackets scored 60 or more points five times, including a 60-0 rout of Snyder in the first round after taking a 42-0 first quarter lead.
Blake Perez ran for 318 yards and five touchdowns in last week’s 46-14 win over Christian Heritage. The Yellowjackets had a season-high 336 yards rushing in the game.
Quarterback Jax Bernard has been both a steady runner and passer, averaging more than 250 yards a game passing. Reed Martens and Austin Houk have been big -time receivers.
Bernard doubles as a dependable placekicker. He kicked a 35-yard field goal last week.
Stroud has won nine straight games after opening the season with losses to 2A Chandler, 57-9 and Class A Colcord, 45-15. The Tigers eliminated Commerce, 39-20, last week in the second round.
They have scored 50 or more points five times, including a 52-14 win over Chelsea in the first round. Quarterback Dylan Baker threw for 102 yards, including touchdown strikes of 42 yards to Brady Nichols and 27 yards to Jacob Beck.
Kason Presley rushed for 105 yards on 11 carries, including touchdown runs of 26 and six yards. Beck added 93 yards on nine carries, including a 14-yard touchdown run.
The winner will face the Ringling (12-0) and Colcord (12-0) winner next week at a time and site to be announced by the OSSAA.
