Fairview’s boys basketball season came to an end in the 2A Area I losers bracket semifinals on Friday when the Yellowjackets lost to Hobart, 50-43.
“I don’t know what our shooting percentage was, but it wasn’t one of our better percentages tonight,” said Fairview coach Mike Barton. “They are a good solid team and sometimes it doesn’t go your way. That’s sports.”
While both teams came out hot, Hobart took an early 9-6 lead. The Bearcats finished the quarter on a 4-0 run to lead, 13-6.
Fairview came storming back in the second, punctuated by a buzzer-beater to take a 22-20 lead into the locker room.
A 4-0 run to start the third quarter gave Fairview a 26-20 lead, but Hobart came back with a 7-0 run to go up 30-26.
“They came out and hit some quick threes coming out (of the locker room),” Barton said. “We tied it up again, but they kept hitting shots and we didn’t always answer.”
Fairview tied the game again at 30, but that was the last time Fairview would have a share of the lead.
A 6-2 run by Hobart down the home stretch of the third quarter gave the Bearcats a 36-32 lead.
Fairview got within two points at times in the fourth quarter, but could never inch ahead of Hobart, who the Yellowjackets defeated, 62-51, last week in the regional tournament.
“We had to come out and run some pressure,” Barton said. “We were playing from behind the whole fourth quarter.”
Fairview was led by a trio of Kaden Pettus, Jax Bernard and Boden Miller. Bernard scored 11 points, while the other two scored 10 each.
“I thought our kids did a great job and matched up well with them,” Barton said. “W do have some good athletes at Fairview. It just came down to a couple of possessions.”
Together, the trio combined for 72% of Fairview’s offense.
