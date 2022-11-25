Enid News & Eagle
KINGFISHER — Jax Bernard excelled with his arm and his foot as No. 4-ranked Fairview held off upset-minded Stroud, 27-21 in the Class A quarterfinals Friday night.
Bernard’s field goals of 28 and 24 yards proved to be the difference in the game. He also threw touchdown passes of 27 and 31 yards to Isiah Burris.
Blake Perez rushed for 147 yards, including a 4-yard run in the second period for Fairview’s first score.
The Yellowjackets, 13-0, will face No. 5 Colcord, which stunned No. 1-ranked Ringling 48-6 at Moore, in the semifinals next week at a site to be announced by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
“We knew that sometime down the road that we would be tested,’’ said Fairview assistant Roger Hoeltzel. “Until you get your feet in the fire, you don’t know how you will respond. We responded well.
“We had to overcome some mistakes … we gave up some big plays but we had a big goal line stand. Isiah Burris made some big catches and he had a big interception.’’
Fairview trailed for the first time this season when Kason Presley scored on a 27-yard run on the first play of the second quarter to give Stroud a 6-0 lead. The extra point was blocked. The Tigers had driven to the Fairview 2 on their first series but lost a fumble.
Fairview, though, immediately answered as the Yellowjackets drove 60 yards on nine plays to score on Perez’s 4-yard run. Bernard’s 28-yard field goal came at the end of the second quarter to put FHS up 10-6.
Fairview appeared to have the game in hand after the two Bernard-to-Burris touchdown passes and Bernard’s two PATs to make it 24-6.
Stroud, though, scored on its next two series — the first on a 69-yard pass from Dylan Baker to Jesson Leathers and the second on a Jacob Beck two-yard run. The Tigers only had to go 35 yards for the last touchdown.
Fairview, though, turned to Perez, who carried the ball nine times in a 11-play drive to the Stroud 7. Bernard kicked the 24-yard field goal on fourth down with 3:08 left.
Burris sealed the win when he intercepted Baker on a fourth-and-seven from the Stroud 38. The Yellowjackets ran out the clock.
Stroud finishes with an 10-3 record. The loss broke a 10-game Stroud winning streak.
TIPTON 64, TIMBERLAKE 32
ALEX — Timberlake’s season came to an end in the Class C semifinals with a 64-32 loss to Tipton on Friday night.
Timberlake led once in the game, 6-0, after Merric Judd returned the opening kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown.
After Tipton went up 16-6, Timberlake cut the lead to 16-12 on Judd’s second touchdown, a 79-yard run.
Tipton then scored the next 28 points in the second and third periods to extend the lead to 44-12 before Judd ripped off another long run for a score, this one from 60 yards. He added a 48-yard run for his fourth TD to cut the lead to 50-26 in the final quarter.
Judd ended the game with 211 yards rushing on 13 attempts, and caught seven passes for 68 more yards.
However, Timberlake had no answer for Tipton’s rushing attack, which churned out 470 yards. Prince Dweh, 240 yards, and Dakota Sheffield, 200 yards paced the ground attack. Sheffield scored five times, and Dewh added three scores.
Avery Wallace scored Timberlake’s final points of the season on a 1-yard run to cut Tipton’s lead to 50-32 with 4:56 left in the game.
Timberlake ends the season 11-2.
