After falling behind early, Fairview scored 61 straight points and beat Chisholm 68-15 at Longhorn Community Stadium.
After Fairview’s Michael Winas ran the opening kickoff back 75 yards for a score, Chisholm took the lead 8-7 on a 73-yard pass from Gunnar Holder to Bradan Flanagan and a two-point conversion run by Holder.
From then on, it was all Yellowjackets, who scored 27 points in the first quarter, 21 in the second and 20 in the third.
Blake Perez rushed for 130 yards and scored on runs of 3, 30 and 14 yards for Fairview.
Jax Bernard threw three touchdown passes of 8 and 12 yards to Reed Martens and 7 yards to Brant Strader.
Jose Arana also scored on runs of 3 and 5 yards for Fairview.
Flanagan scored his second touchdown of the game to close out the scoring in the fourth quarter on a 7-yard run.
Chisholm, 0-1, will be at Kingfisher next week. Fairview, 2-0, will be at home against Alva.
OBA 48, SW COVENANT 20
YUKON — Jud Cheatham scored five touchdowns to lead Oklahoma Bible Academy to a 48-20 win over Southwest Covenant.
Cheatham ran 3, 8 and 4 yards for scores and caught TD passes of 52 and 46 yards from Bodie Boydstun.
Boydstun also threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Harry Nunez and ran 1 yard for a score.
The Trojan never trailed, leading 22-6 after one period and 36-20 at the half.
OBA, 2-0, will be at home next week against Yale.
LAVERNE 54, PIONEER 22
LAVERNE — Pioneer couldn’t overcome a fast start by perennial Class B power Laverne and dropped a 54-22 decision to the Tigers.
Quarterback Rowdy Hoy ran for two touchdowns and threw for the other for the Mustangs. Both of his runs were from 2 yards, while his pass went to Caden Humphries and covered 4 yards.
After falling behind 26-0, the Mustangs were able to narrow the deficit to 10, 26-16, then again at 32-22, before Laverne scored the final 22 points.
Humphries ran for 135 yards for Pioneer on 11 carries. His big run covered 78 yards. Hoy passed for 79 yards and ran for 10.
Pioneer, 0-2 after losing to Shattuck in the first game, will be at home next week against Weleetka.
WAUKOMIS 44, BUFFALO 14
BUFFALO — Ricky Woodruff and Bip Altamirano combined for five touchdowns as Waukomis opened the season with a 44-14 win over Buffalo.
Woodruff scored three times and Altamirano twice.
The Chiefs, 1-0, will be at Timberlake next week.
GARBER 76, SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 27
BROKEN ARROW — Garber broke open a tight game with a 32-point third quarter and beat Summit Christian 76-27.
The Wolverines led at the half 38-27.
Mark Bishop scored four touchdowns for Garber on runs of 1, 1, 53 and 9 yards.
Jacob Burkhart and Carson Bishop also scored twice each for the Wolverines, Burkhart on runs of 36 and 5 yards, and Bishop on a 40-yard interception return and a 21-yard run.
Brett Howry threw a 71-yard touchdown pass to Domingo Ramirez, and Trenton Hooks ran 30 yards for the final score.
Garber, 2-0, will be off next week.
CORN BIBLE 26, KREMLIN-HILLSDALE 16
KREMLIN — Kremlin-Hillsdale lost to Corn Bible 26-16.
The Broncs drop to 1-1 with the loss. They will play host to Medford next week.
COVINGTON-DOUGLAS 46, MEDFORD 20
MEDFORD — Ford Smith threw four touchdown passes to power Covington-Douglas to a 46-20 win over Medford.
Smith, who threw for 283 years, connected with Miguel Tarango for 6 yards, Kade Griffin for 20, Drake Daugherty for 18 and Gavin Hooten for 19.
Smith also ran 10 yards for a score. Hooten added a 7-yard touchdown run as well for the Wildcats.
Eli Gonzales scored twice for Medford on runs of 8 and 78 yards. Ethan Gonzales added the other touchdown for the Cardinals on a 3-yard run.
The Wildcats, 1-1, will be at home against Ringwood next week. Medford, 0-1, will be at Kremlin-Hillsdale.
DEWAR 48, CHEROKEE 0
CHEROKEE — Fourth-ranked Dewar made quick work of its Class B game against Cherokee, scoring 28 points in the first quarter en route to a 48-0 win.
Zach Mullin paced Dewar, scoring three times on runs of 44, 42 and 48 yards. In total, he carried the ball four times for 152 yards. Nevin Corbin added 125 yards on the ground and two scores.
Kai McHenry threw for 89 yards and ran for 34 for Cherokee.
The Chiefs, 1-1, will play host to Shattuck next week.
KINGFISHER 38, WEATHERFORD 21
KINGFISHER — Jax Sternberger ran for three touchdowns and threw for another as Kingfisher defeated Weatherford 38-21.
Sternberger’s scoring runs were for 1, 6 and 23 yards. His touchdown pass went for 12 yards to Tristan Burnham.
Cade Covalt returned an interception 56 yards for a score for the Yellowjackets, and Aaron Delatore kicked a 47-yard field goal.
Kingfisher, 1-1, will be at home next week against Chisholm.
ALVA 44, THOMAS 20
THOMAS — Drake Wharton ran for four touchdowns to lead Alva to a 44-20 win over Thomas.
Wharton totaled 188 yards on the ground.
The Goldbugs, 1-1, will be at Alva next week.
WAYNOKA 48, OKEENE 6
OKEENE — Jace Dunn scored four touchdowns to lead Waynoka to a 48-6 win over Okeene.
Landon Seiger added two scores for the Railroaders.
Okeene drops to 1-1 with the loss. The Whippets will play at Geary on Thursday.
