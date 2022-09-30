Enid News & Eagle
Fairview, ranked No. 3 in Class A, and Timberlake, ranked No. 1 in Class C, look to stay unbeaten while Garber and Pond Creek-Hunter look to get back in the win column as the area is packed with gridiron action on Friday night.
Yale (2-2) at Garber (3-1)
Garber will host Yale a week after suffering its first loss of the season, 52-8 against Covington-Douglas. Prior to that, the Wolverines were on a three-game winning streak to open the season.
Yale has suffered losses to OBA and Davenport but defeated Depew, 34-16 last week.
Garber is averaging 48 points per game including two 70-point games. Yale is giving up 14.5 per game. Garber won last years matchup, 56-24.
Perry (1-0, 2-2) at
Hennessey (0-1, 2-2)
Hennessey is fresh off a 35-15 loss to Oklahoma Christian and is looking to regain momentum this week against a Perry team that defeated Blackwell last weekend, 46-6 to snap a two-game losing streak.
Hennessey is scoring 20.5 points per game while Perry is averaging 19 per game, but has been shut out once this season.
Perry got a 34-13 win last season.
Cherokee (1-3) at
Balko-Forgan (3-1)
After beating Beaver, 56-6 to open the season, Cherokee is on a three-game losing streak, scoring a total of 54 points in the three losses starting with a 48-0 loss to Dewar.
On the other hand, Balko-Forgan is on a three-game winning streak after starting the season with a 48-14 loss to Waynoka. Over the course of the streak, Balko hasn’t scored less than 42 points in a game and is averaging 38 points per game this season.
Balko has only allowed six points in the last three games while Cherokee is scoring 7.5 per game this season.
The two last met up in the 2020 playoffs when Balko-Forgan won, 24-20.
Pond Creek-Hunter (2-2) at
Seiling (3-1)
Seiling got a 64-34 win over Cherokee last week, a week after being knocked out of the top spot in Class B by OBA while Pond Creek-Hunter saw its two-game winning streak snapped by Waukomis, 36-26.
In its two losses this season, Pond Creek-Hunter has given up 80 points while in Seiling’s three wins, it has scored a total of 150 points.
The last time the two teams faced each other was in the 2020 playoffs when Seiling won, 30-18.
Fairview (1-0, 4-0) at
Thomas (1-0, 1-3)
Fairview is ranked No. 3 in Class A after a 55-12 rout of Hooker last week — the third time this season the Yellowjackets have scored 50 or more points in a game this season. Blake Perez has scored 11 touchdowns this season while Jax Bernard has thrown for 11 scores. Thomas broke a three-game losing streak by beating Sayre 44-24 in its A-1 opener last week. The Terriers lead the series 19-9 since 1970 but Fairview won last year, 53-13.
Kingfisher (0-1, 2-2) at
St. Mary’s (0-1, 1-3)
Kingfisher tries to bounce back from a 14-3 loss to No. 6 Perkins-Tryon in its 3A-1 opener last week. Jax Sternberger has scored five touchdowns and has thrown for three more. The homesteading Rockets have lost two straight, including a 50-14 loss to Metro Christian last week. Kingfisher is 7-0 against the Rockets since 2008.
Newkirk (1-0, 1-3) at
Alva (0-1, 1-3)
Newkirk rides the momentum of a 58-26 rout of Chisholm last week in its District 2A-1 opener. Alva has given up 60-plus points the last two weeks — 60-28 against Fairview and 66-16 against Millwood last week. The visiting Goldbugs lead the series, 15-5 since 1994, including 50-14 last season.
Minco (1-0, 4-0) at
Watonga (0-1, 2-3)
Minco is ranked No. 6 in Class A after beating defending state champion Cashion 27-8 in its District A-3 opener last week. Watonga has been outscored 124-10 in its three-game losing streak, including a 48-10 loss to Crescent last week. Minco leads the series 5-4 since 2008.
Boise City (0-1, 0-4) at
Medford (1-0, 2-2)
First-ever eight-man meeting between the two teams. The homesteading Cardinals ride the momentum of a 30-24 win over Sharon-Mutual in its C-1 opener. The visiting Wildcats have been outscored 219-20 this season, including a 56-8 loss to No. 3-ranked Waynoka last week.
Ringwood (1-3) at
Turpin (4-0)
Last non-district game for both teams. Ringwood broke a three-game losing streak by beating Canton, 40-34 last week behind Alex Gonzales, who ran for two scores and Jaxon Meyer, who ran for one score and threw for another. Turpin has outscored opponents, 200-12 this season, including Buffalo 52-6 Sept. 16. Ringwood beat the Cardinals, 28-26 last year for its first win over Turpin in the seven-game eight-man series.
Timberlake (1-0, 4-0) at
Tyrone (0-1, 1-3)
Timberlake, ranked No. 1 in Class C, is riding an 18-game winning streak. Rematch of last year’s semifinals, won by the Tigers, 64-14. Merric Judd has scored 10 touchdowns for Timberlake, six coming on passes from Avery Wallace. Wallace has thrown for nine scores overall. Timberlake’s defense has posted back-to-back shutouts, 46-0 over Waukomis and 56-0 over DCLA. The visiting Bobcats fell to Buffalo, 44-42 last week. Timberlake leads the series 5-4 since 1993.
